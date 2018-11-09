Marie Antoinette jewels fetch millions at 'record' auction

Jewelry that once belonged to French Queen Marie Antoinette sold for millions at an auction in Geneva on Wednesday, in an auction billed by Sotheby's as a "once in a lifetime" moment.
Prospective buyers from around the world bid feverishly on the ill-fated queen's 10-piece collection, which hadn't been seen in public for 200 years.
A large diamond-and-pearl pendant once owned by Marie Antoinette sold for over $36 million (€31.8 million) — blowing past its $1 million to $2 million pre-auction estimate.
Bidding for the piece went back and forth for 10 minutes, with Sotheby's saying the sale set a new record price for a pearl at auction.
Her jewelry also included a set of pear and diamond earrings, a diamond brooch, as well as a monogrammed ring that bears a lock of Marie Antoinette's hair. In the end, the French queen's pieces sold for nearly $43 million.
-
Reemerging from history
After 200 years in private ownership, jewels once worn by Marie Antoinette were auctioned off in Geneva. Each jewel in the collection is "absolutely imbued with history," said Daniela Mascetti of the Sotheby's auction house.
-
Marie Antoinette, a French queen from Austria
The famous queen was born in Vienna as the youngest daughter of Empress Maria Theresa and her husband Francis I. She married the French heir apparent Louis Auguste in 1770, at the age of 14, and became the queen of France four years later. With the outbreak of the French Revolution in 1789, Marie Antoinette was put under house arrest, and eventually executed in 1793.
-
The pearl and diamond pendant
This natural pearl and diamond pendant sold for a whopping $36 million (€31.8 million), setting a record for the sale of a pearl at auction. Experts initially believed that the 26 by 18 millimeters (1 by 0.7 inches) pearl would fetch between $1-2 million. The pearl is one of ten items in the collection once worn by the French queen.
-
Royal tour
Among other items, the collection also contained a diamond brooch and a pair of Marie Antoinette's earrings. The jewels have been displayed in Hong Kong, New York, Munich, London and other venues across the world.
-
Rose diamonds and a strand of hair
The diamond ring, monogrammed MA for Marie Antoinette, contains a lock of the queen's hair. All of the displayed items are currently held by the Italian royal House of Bourbon-Parma.
-
Back in family hands
In the aftermath of the 1789 revolution, King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette made plans to flee the country. In preparation, the queen put her jewels in a wooden chest and sent them off to Brussels, where they then passed to the Austrian emperor. The escape plan failed, but the queen's last surviving child, Marie Therese (pictured) was freed in 1795 and managed to retrieve the treasure.
-
Crown jewels
Sotheby's also offered items owned by other historic figures, such as the diamonds which once belonged to Marie Antoinette's friend and brother-in-law Charles X of France. The precious stones were only made into a tiara in 1912.
Author: Darko Janjevic
'Record sale'
The Marie Antoinette items were part of Sotheby's sale of heirlooms from Italy's Bourbon-Parma royal family. The 100 lots sold for a total $53.2 million — including the queen's pieces.
"The Marie Antoinette provenance is probably second to none. It's a record for a sale of royal jewels," David Bennett, chairman of Sotheby's international jewelry, told reporters.
Marie Antoinette, the wife of King Louis XVI, was reviled by many in France over her lavish spending in the midst of a national financial crisis.
As revolutionary sentiment flared, she secretly smuggled the jewels and other valuables out of France in a wooden chest to her sister as the royal couple planned to escape from Paris.
Both she and her husband were arrested in 1792 and were executed by guillotine in 1793. Their only surviving daughter Marie-Theresa later retrieved the jewels in Vienna, which then passed to the Duke of Parma line.
rs/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)
-
Author: Anne Termèche