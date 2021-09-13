Visit the new DW website

Geneva

Switzerland's second most populous city is situated on scenic Lake Geneva in the Alpine country's French-speaking part.

Geneva, known both as the "smallest of big cities" and the "city of peace," is a worldwide center of diplomacy and home to the European headquarters of the UN. It is also the seat of a number of major multinationals, as well as the International Red Cross Committee. Geneva ranks among the world's priciest cities.

People from Afghanistan walk with their belongings as they cross into Pakistan at the 'Friendship Gate' crossing point, in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai

UN Afghanistan donor conference raises $1 billion with crisis looming 13.09.2021

Funding for aid programs in Afghanistan has dried up since the Taliban takeover and experts have warned of an impending humanitarian crisis. The UN had originally aimed for $600 million in funding.

ARCHIV - 09.12.2020, Schweiz, Genf: Michelle Bachelet, UN-Hochkommissarin für Menschenrechte, spricht einen Tag vor dem «Tag der Menschenrechte» bei einer Pressekonferenz. Polizei und Ämter, Verordnungen und Einstellungen benachteiligen Menschen afrikanischer Herkunft systematisch, heißt es in einem Bericht des UN-Menschenrechtsbüros.(zu dpa UN: Schwarze sind vielerorts Opfer von strukturellem Rassismus) Foto: Martial Trezzini/KEYSTONE/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

UN rights chief slams Taliban over broken promises 13.09.2021

The UN high commissioner for human rights took aim at Taliban leaders for a lack of inclusivity. Michelle Bachelet sounded the alarm on a raft of issues ranging from women to reprisal killings.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, President of The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah speaks during a meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. The FIFA executive committee might have the worst reputation of any international sports body, still many candidates want to sit at the high table of soccer¿s world governing body, known as the Exco. Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah is among nine men who formally join the Exco at FIFA¿s congress on Friday May 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad found guilty in case involving fake videos 10.09.2021

Prosecutors claim Sheikh Ahmad, who is a well-known figure in the world of sports, staged fake arbitration to implicate rivals in an alleged coup plot.
A group of migrants sit outside a holding centre for migrants the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla, Spain, Tuesday May 18, 2021. A large group of Africans crossed into Melilla on the North African coast in the early hours by jumping over the enclave's double fence. Spain said around 6,000 people had earlier crossed the border into Spain's other North Africa enclave of Ceuta. (AP Photo/Javier Bernardo)

AfricaLink on Air —28 July 2021 28.07.2021

Geneva Refugee Convention turns 70 today: Is it living up to expectations? +++ Kenya/South Sudan: No visa required +++ West Africa's liver cancer cases linked to hepatitis +++ Hunger and the coronavirus in Lagos
Cyber-Nuclear. Nuclear Weapons Scattering

US and Russia hold arms control talks in Geneva 28.07.2021

The meeting between senior US officials and their Russian counterparts follows a landmark summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin last month.
US national flag waves on the building of the embassy of the United States of America (R) in Moscow on April 2, 2018. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal could benefit the British government by distracting attention from problems around Brexit. / AFP PHOTO / Vasily MAXIMOV (Photo credit should read VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images)

US, Russia to hold high-level arms control negotiations next week 24.07.2021

Diplomats from both sides will convene in Geneva on Wednesday, the same city where President Joe Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.
People react as captive Ethiopian soldiers walk towards Mekele Rehabilitation Center in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on July 2, 2021. - According to the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF), more than 7,000 captive Ethiopian soldiers have walked from Abdi Eshir, about 75 km southwest of Mekele, for four days. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ethiopia: UN urges 'swift' withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigray 13.07.2021

An EU-backed resolution at the Geneva-based Human Rights Council also demanded "an immediate halt" to violence in the region. The eight-month conflict has left thousands dead.
In this video grab provided by RU-RTR Russian television via AP television on Thursday, March 1, 2018, Russia's new Sarmat intercontinental missile is shown at an undisclosed location in Russia. President Vladimir Putin declared Thursday that Russia has developed a range of new nuclear weapons, claiming they can't be intercepted by enemy. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP) |

China could soon have latest nuclear weapons, says US diplomat 08.07.2021

Beijing might soon obtain "exotic nukes" such as underwater drones and nuclear powered missiles, according to the US ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Robert Wood.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin waves as he leaves after the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, 16 June 2021. (Denis Balibouse/Pool Photo via AP)

Opinion: Biden lifts Putin out of international isolation 17.06.2021

US President Joe Biden needs to move beyond a Cold War mentality to effectively counter Vladimir Putin's asset-rich regime, says Konstantin Eggert.
RECHTS: 6551342 21.05.2021 U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the Cross Hall of the White House, in Washington, DC, the United States. Stringer / Sputnik LINKS: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses a press conference with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the residence of the prime minister office in Budapest on October 30, 2019. - The Russian President is on brief visit to Hungary having talks with the Hungarian prime minister. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden in Geneva for tense summit with Putin 16.06.2021

The US president, fresh from G7, NATO and EU summits, will meet his Russian counterpart in Switzerland for face-to-face talks. Despite tensions, the US and Russia say they want more "stable" bilateral relations.
Cyber-Nuclear. Command + Control from Space

Biden-Putin summit: Experts warn of cyber nuclear nightmare 15.06.2021

Cyberwarfare has become such a threat that NATO's Article 5 now covers it. As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin, experts warn the worst could be yet to come, with cyber threats pushing toward a more dangerous threshold.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures while speaking to the media during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Zelenskyy 'skeptical' over Biden-Putin summit 14.06.2021

The Ukrainian president said Joe Biden should have met with him before meeting Vladimir Putin. The US and Russian leaders are set to meet in Geneva on Wednesday.
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on March 17, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden(L) during remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 15, 2021, and Russian President Vladimir Putin as he and his Turkish counterpart hold a joint press statement following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 5, 2020. - US President Joe Biden said he agrees with the assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a killer. In an interview with ABC News broadcast on March 17, 2021, Biden said Putin would pay a price for trying to undermine his candidacy in the US 2020 election as alleged in a new US intelligence report.Asked if he thought Putin, who is accused of being ruthless with his opponents, is a killer, Biden said, I do. (Photos by Eric BARADAT and Pavel Golovkin / various sources / AFP)

US says Russia 'has a role to play' in stopping cyberattacks 02.06.2021

Washington has blamed a Russian hacking group over a ransomware attack that crippled meat processing giant JBS. Joe Biden is set to raise the issue with Vladimir Putin at an upcoming summit.
RECHTS: 6551342 21.05.2021 U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the Cross Hall of the White House, in Washington, DC, the United States. Stringer / Sputnik LINKS: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses a press conference with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the residence of the prime minister office in Budapest on October 30, 2019. - The Russian President is on brief visit to Hungary having talks with the Hungarian prime minister. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden set for first Putin talks since becoming US president 25.05.2021

US President Joe Biden is to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the first time since entering the White House. The pair will hold a summit in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 15-16.

10/03/2021 SIRTE, LIBYA - MARCH 10: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - LIBYAN PRIME MINISTRY / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Libyan Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh (2nd R) is seen after the receiving a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives (parliament) in the session in Sirte, Libya on March 10, 2021. Libyan Prime Ministry / Handout / Anadolu Agency

Can Libya's new interim government succeed?  22.04.2021

Libya has a new national unity government that promises free elections by year's end. But the roadblocks it faces are immense. DW’s Conflict Zone confronts the country's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Tamim Baiou. 
Die Welthandelsorganisation (WTO) sucht einen neuen Chef. Es gibt acht Kandidaten, eine von ihnen: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (66) aus Nigeria, die einstige Nummer 2 der Weltbank und Ex-Finanzministerin. Das Bild wurde beim St. Gallen Symposium aufgenommen. (Zu dpa: Kandidaten für den WTO-Spitzenjob stellen sich vor) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman, African to lead WTO 15.02.2021

Diplomats in Geneva decided the Nigerian economist should take over the reins of the World Trade Organization. The former finance minister wants to make tackling the economic fallout from coronavirus her top priority.
