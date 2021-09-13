Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Switzerland's second most populous city is situated on scenic Lake Geneva in the Alpine country's French-speaking part.
Geneva, known both as the "smallest of big cities" and the "city of peace," is a worldwide center of diplomacy and home to the European headquarters of the UN. It is also the seat of a number of major multinationals, as well as the International Red Cross Committee. Geneva ranks among the world's priciest cities.