 ′Pink Legacy′ diamond sells for record-setting $50 million | News | DW | 13.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

'Pink Legacy' diamond sells for record-setting $50 million

It was the highest price-per-carat that a pink diamond has ever fetched at auction. The stone once belonged to the Oppenheimer diamond family and is among the most chemically pure gems in the world.

Pink Legacy diamond (Reuters/D. Balibouse)

The 19-carat, rectangular-cut "Pink Legacy" diamond sold for a record 50.375 Swiss francs (€44.3 million, $50 million) on Tuesday at Christie's in Geneva.

The auction house said that renowned jeweler Harry Winston was the buyer. The identity of the seller was not disclosed.

The diamond had been expected to fetch between $30 million and $50 million. The auctioneer struck down a hammer price of $44.5 million, which excludes the standard "buyer's premium" and other fees.

Christie's said the Pink Legacy achieved a new per-carat record and was the second most expensive one ever sold at auction.

Graded "vivid," the highest rating for a pink diamond's color, Christie's says it's among the most chemically pure gems. The stone is internally pure with a regular count and mounted on a platinum ring.

It was once owned by the Oppenheimer family, who built De Beers into the world's biggest diamond trader.

dv/rc (AP, Reuters)

  • Queen Marie Antoinette's Pearl with matching earrings, a pear necklace, and a ring (picture-alliance/AP Images/F. Augstein)

    Marie Antoinette's jewels go on display ahead of London auction

    Reemerging from history

    After 200 years in private ownership, jewels once worn by Marie Antoinette are set to be auctioned off in London. Each jewel in the collection is "absolutely imbued with history," said Daniela Mascetti of the Sotheby's auction house.

  • Marie-Antoinette, a portrait by Vigee Le Brun (1783)

    Marie Antoinette's jewels go on display ahead of London auction

    Marie Antoinette, a French queen from Austria

    The famous queen was born in Vienna as the youngest daughter of Empress Maria Theresa and her husband Francis I. She married the French heir apparent Louis Auguste in 1770, at the age of 14, and became the queen of France four years later. With the outbreak of the French Revolution in 1789, Marie Antoinette was put under house arrest, and eventually executed in 1793.

  • Marie Antoinette's Pearl (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Marie Antoinette's jewels go on display ahead of London auction

    The pearl and diamond pendant

    Experts believe that a natural peal measuring 26 by 18 millimeters (1 by 0.7 inches) would fetch between $1-2 million (€870,000-€1.7 million) when put up for sale in November 2018. The pearl is one of ten items in the collection once worn by the French queen.

  • Model wearing Marie Antoinette's jewelry (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Marie Antoinette's jewels go on display ahead of London auction

    Royal tour

    Among other items, the collection also contains a diamond brooch and a pair of Marie Antoinette's earrings. The jewels have been displayed in Hong Kong, New York, Munich, London and other venues across the world.

  • Marie Antoinette monogram ring (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Marie Antoinette's jewels go on display ahead of London auction

    Rose diamonds and a strand of hair

    The diamond ring, monogrammed MA for Marie Antoinette, contains a lock of the queen's hair. All of the displayed items are currently held by the Italian royal House of Bourbon-Parma.

  • Marie Therese wood engraving (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Marie Antoinette's jewels go on display ahead of London auction

    Back in family hands

    In the aftermath of the 1789 revolution, King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette made plans to flee the country. In preparation, the queen put her jewels in a wooden chest and sent them off to Brussels, where they then passed to the Austrian emperor. The escape plan failed, but the queen's last surviving child, Marie Therese (pictured) was freed in 1795 and managed to retrieve the treasure.

  • A model presents diamond tiara in London (picture-alliance/Zumapress/S. Chung)

    Marie Antoinette's jewels go on display ahead of London auction

    Crown jewels

    Sotheby's is also offering items owned by other historic figures, such as the diamonds which once belonged to Marie Antoinette's friend and brother-in-law Charles X of France. The precious stones were only made into a tiara in 1912.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Stephen Hawking's wheelchair, thesis fetch $1 million at auction

A motorized wheelchair and a thesis belonging to Stephen Hawking have sold at auction for more than $1 million. The sale raised money for two charities, including one belonging to the British physicist. (09.11.2018)  

Sotheby's sets auction house record with $157.2 million for Modigliani nude

A painting by Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani has become the most valuable work ever sold at Sotheby's. Sales have spiked in recent months as private buyers and new galleries enhance their collections. (15.05.2018)  

Marie Antoinette's jewels go on display ahead of London auction

Pearl necklaces, diamonds, and a ring containing Marie Antoinette's lock of hair have been put on display by Sotheby's auction house in London. French royals smuggled the jewels out of Paris after the revolution. (19.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

UK Stephen Hawking - Auktion bei Christie's

Stephen Hawking's wheelchair, thesis fetch $1 million at auction 09.11.2018

A motorized wheelchair and a thesis belonging to Stephen Hawking have sold at auction for more than $1 million. The sale raised money for two charities, including one belonging to the British physicist.

England London Sotheby's Versteigerung Schmuck Marie Antoinette

Marie Antoinette's jewels go on display ahead of London auction 19.10.2018

Pearl necklaces, diamonds, and a ring containing Marie Antoinette's lock of hair have been put on display by Sotheby's auction house in London. French royals smuggled the jewels out of Paris after the revolution.

Flawless 163 carat diamond auctioned 14.11.2017

In Geneva auction house Christie’s is putting a 163 carat diamond up for auction. It was cut down from an even bigger diamond unearthed last year in Angola. It could fetch 35 million dollars

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 