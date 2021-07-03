Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sotheby's

Sotheby's is one of the world's oldest auction houses. It specializes in selling fine art, decorative art, jewelry and collectibles, as well as real estate.

Founded in 1744 in London, Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it opened a New York branch in 1955. As art auctions became more popular, the company opened offices in Paris and Los Angeles. It was also the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001). The British corporation now has 80 offices in 40 countries. Interestingly, it is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

11.06.1994 ARCHIV - Tim Berners-Lee bei CERN in Genf (Archivfoto vom 11.06.1994). Das World Wide Web hat unser Leben drastisch verändert. Dabei wollte der Wissenschaftler Tim Berners-Lee vor 25 Jahren eigentlich den Informationsaustausch unter Kollegen vereinfachen. Foto: CERN Genf dpa - Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke (zu dpa WWW: Drei Buchstaben die die Welt veränderten vom 04.08.2016) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

World Wide Web source code NFT sells for more than $5 million 03.07.2021

Internet history under the hammer: Sir Tim Berners-Lee's source code for the World Wide Web was auctioned off as an NFT, as the market for digital art expands.
Ein Seerosen-Werk des französischen Malers Claude Monet (1840-1926). Das Gemälde, das zwischen 1917 und 1919 angefertigt wurde und ein mal zwei Meter groß ist, könnte bei einer New Yorker Auktion einen Preis von rund 40 Millionen Dollar (etwa 33 Millionen Euro) erzielen. Die Versteigerung im Auktionshaus Sotheby's ist für den 12. Mai angesetzt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Claude Monet masterpiece fetches $70.4 million at auction 13.05.2021

An impressionist masterwork from Monet's "Water Lilies" series smashed price expectations in New York. The artist had dedicated his twilight years to the iconic motif.

Zum Thema: Bacharchiv kauft Exemplar von Bachs erster Gesamtausgabe aus dem Besitz Gustav Mahlers Bach-Archiv Leipzig © Bach-Archiv/Gert Mothes

Bach scores owned by Gustav Mahler to be made available to researchers 24.02.2021

The Bach archive in Leipzig has purchased the first edition of the composer's complete works. The volumes include handwritten notes by Gustav Mahler, who owned the collection.
Christo and Jeanne-Claude's art collection auctioned

Christo and Jeanne-Claude's art collection auctioned 18.02.2021

Sotheby's auction house in Paris has Christo and Jeanne-Claude's personal art collection up for auction. A sketch for their work "The Umbrellas" sold for five times the estimated value.
An art handler from Sotheby’s arranges Botticelli’s Young Man Holding a Roundel during a press preview at Sotheby’s on September 23, 2020. - The painting will be the highlight of the annual Masters Week sales series in New York in January 2021. The work is estimated to sell for in excess of $80 million, which will establish it in art market history as one of the most significant portraits, of any period, ever to appear at auction. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Rare Botticelli portrait sold for record $92 million 28.01.2021

Sotheby's in New York auctioned off a 15th-century masterpiece, the Botticelli painting "Young Man Holding a Roundel," smashing the record price for the artist.
FILE PHOTO: A model poses with The Spirit of the Rose, the world's largest vivid purple-pink diamond with 14.83-carat, before an upcoming Geneva auction on November 11 where it could fetch up to $38 million, during a Sotheby's preview in Geneva, Switzerland, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Rare pink diamond sold for $26.6 million at Sotheby’s Geneva auction 12.11.2020

The new owner of "The Spirit of the Rose" could profit from soaring prices, as the mine responsible for the world's largest supply of pink diamonds stopped production due to depletion.
ARCHIV - 18.09.2020, Großbritannien, London: Zwei Angestellte im Auktionshaus Sotheby's halten das Gemälde «Show Me The Monet» von Banksy. Im Rahmen einer Livestream-Auktion mit dem Namen «Contemporary» wurden bei Sotheby's am 21.10.2020 mehrere Werke angeboten. Satte 7,6 Millionen Pfund (etwa 8,4 Millionen Euro) bekam der Künstler Banksy bei der Auktion für seine Neuinterpretation eines Monet-Gemäldes. (zu dpa «Show me the Monet»: Über 8 Millionen Euro für Banksy-Gemälde) Foto: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über die Auktion am 21.10.2020 bei Sotheby's London und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Banksy painting 'Show Me The Monet' fetches almost $10 million 22.10.2020

"Show Me The Monet" is Banksy's second-most lucrative painting to have sold at auction. The artwork is the reclusive artist's take on a famous piece by French impressionist Claude Monet.
28.06.2020, Großbritannien, London: Ein Mitarbeiter des Auktionshauses Sotheby's richtet ein Porträt einer Frau des Künstlers Peter Paul Rubens, welches in einer Privatsammlung entdeckt wurde. Der Wert des Gemäldes wird auf 2 bis 3 Millionen britische Pfund (ca. 3.320.000 Euro) geschätzt. Foto: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Rubens masterpiece goes on auction at Sotheby's 27.07.2020

"Portrait of a Lady:" Experts examined a dusty old painting from a family collection — and found it to be a work by 17th century Flemish painter Rubens.
Ein Medienschaffender fotografiert beim einem Presserundgang ein riesiges Porträt von Pablo Picasso, in der Fondation Beyeler in Riehen. Vom 3. Februar 2019 bis 26. Mai 2019 präsentiert die Fondation die Ausstellung : Der junge Picasso-Blaue und Rosa Periode. Sie umfasst über 80 Werke aus der Phase von 1901 bis 1906 und ist die bislang umfangreichste Ausstellung des Museums. Foto: Winfried Rothermel ACHTUNG: BITTE BEACHTEN SIE DIE KÜNSTLER-URHEBERRECHTE | Verwendung weltweit

Who are Picasso's heirs? Auction at Sotheby's reignites dispute 09.06.2020

In London, several works of art by Pablo Picasso are on sale to the highest bidder. The auction has also opened old family wounds inflicted by the painter.
David Bennett (C), head of Sotheby's International Jewellery Division, prepares to auction a 59.60-carat giant diamond named the Pink Star, resulting in the world record for a gemstone sold at auction, fetching 71.2 million USD, in Hong Kong on April 4, 2017. The pink diamond broke the world record for a gemstone sold at auction, after it fetched 71.2 million USD in Hong Kong on April 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony WALLACE (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

The coronavirus is shaking up the world's art market in unexpected ways 06.03.2020

As COVID-19 hits the Hong Kong art market, its repercussions will be felt around the world and not just in Asia. The crisis may upend old business models and jolt the art market further into the virtual realm.
Banksy's painting Girl with Red Balloon is seen shredded after its sale at Sotheby auction in London, Britain October 5, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media on October 6, 2018. INSTAGRAM/@PIERREKOUKJIAN/INSTAGRAM/@SINCEFINEART via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Buyer of shredded Banksy painting to go ahead with purchase 12.10.2018

The winning bidder of a Banksy painting that self-destructed at an auction last week has said he will nonetheless go ahead with the purchase. Experts say the shredded painting could be worth more than the original.
Banksy's painting Girl with Red Balloon is seen shredded after its sale at Sotheby auction in London, Britain October 5, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media on October 6, 2018. INSTAGRAM/@PIERREKOUKJIAN/INSTAGRAM/@SINCEFINEART via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Million-dollar Banksy 'Balloon Girl' artwork self-destructs at auction 06.10.2018

Onlookers gasped as the painting of "Balloon Girl" shredded itself to pieces moments after the gavel came down after someone bid a million pounds. The price matched a record for the mysterious artist.
Marcel Proust, French writer in 1900 near age 30. His genius was acknowledged in his life time. His masterwork, was the seven volume novel,' À la Recherche du Temps Perdu (In Search of Lost Time), earlier translated as 'Remembrance of Things Past'. (CSU_2015_9_1011) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Exploring Marcel Proust's life in letters 24.05.2018

Auction house Sotheby's is selling some of Marcel Proust's correspondence, in addition to his manuscripts. The author most famous for his monumental work, In Search of Lost Time, also wrote some 90,000 letters.

04.05.2018 +++ A painting by Amedeo Modigliani titled Nu couche (sur le cote gauche) is on display at a media preview for Sotheby's marquee evening auctions of Impressionist & Modern Art and Contemporary Art including Raising the Bar: Masterworks from the Collection of Morton and Barbara Mandel at Sotheby's in New York City on May 4, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Sotheby's sets auction house record with $157.2 million for Modigliani nude 15.05.2018

A painting by Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani has become the most valuable work ever sold at Sotheby's. Sales have spiked in recent months as private buyers and new galleries enhance their collections.
HANDOUT - Eine Frau betrachtet das Porträt Femme au beret et a la robe quadrillee (Marie-Therese Walter) von Pablo Picasso, gemalt am 4. Dezember 1937 (undatierte Aufnahme). Erstmals weltweit kommt dieses Bild auf den Kunstmarkt. Es wird am 28. Februar bei Sotheby's versteigert, wie das Auktionshaus am 15.01.2018 in London mitteilte. Der Schätzpreis liegt bei 50 Millionen US-Dollar (etwa 41 Millionen Euro). (zu dpa Picasso-Bild wird in London versteigert - erstmals auf dem Kunstmarkt vom 15.01.2018) - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung und nur bei Nennung der vollständigen Quelle: Foto: Handout/Sothebys/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Picasso portrait fetches nearly £50 million at auction 01.03.2018

A painting by the world-renowned artist trumped expectations at a London sale. The work has a strong autobiographical appeal, as it is believed to depict not only one of Picasso's muses, but a future lover as well.
Vivien Leigh (Scarlett O Hara) und Clark Gable (Rhett Butler) in Gone with the Wind (Vom Winde verweht) - Aufnahmedatum geschätzt PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY !ACHTUNG: VERWENDUNG NUR BEI FILMTITEL-NENNUNG! +++ Bildergalerie Das erwartet uns im Juli +++

'Gone With the Wind' star Vivien Leigh's estate goes to auction 26.09.2017

Fans of the original Hollywood can rejoice: Sotheby's in London is putting the "Gone With the Wind" late star's personal items up to auction. The collection includes everything from couture dresses to her favorite books.
Show more articles