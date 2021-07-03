Sotheby's is one of the world's oldest auction houses. It specializes in selling fine art, decorative art, jewelry and collectibles, as well as real estate.

Founded in 1744 in London, Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it opened a New York branch in 1955. As art auctions became more popular, the company opened offices in Paris and Los Angeles. It was also the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001). The British corporation now has 80 offices in 40 countries. Interestingly, it is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.