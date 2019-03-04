Chanel pays tribute to Lagerfeld with his final collection

The presentation of Karl Lagerfeld's final collection for Chanel, shown at Paris women's fashion week on Tuesday, opened with a minute of silence in tribute to the fashion giant. The label's iconic creative director passed away on February 19 February 19 at the age of 85.

After the models stood silent on the catwalk at the Grand Palais in Paris, a recording of Lagerfeld's voice talking about his presentations was played. He could be heard describing how Queen Elizabeth II once came to one of his shows and said it was "like walking into a painting."

Setting an upbeat tone before the begin of the show, every guest was given a drawing of the designer alongside an image of the brand's founder, Coco Chanel, accompanied by the caption, "The beat goes on." The tribute to the German-born creator reflects the "Kaiser's" dry wit by avoiding teary displays of mourning.

While his punchy statements grabbed headlines, Lagerfeld's leadership of famous haute couture fashion house Chanel is what truly made him a star. The prolific designer oversaw the brand for the last 37 years, leading it through a variety of changes, which included, ironically, incorporating sweatpants into the fashion lineup — even though he had also famously declared that sweatpants were "a sign of defeat."

Lagerfeld's succession

Overseeing the collection this time around is Lagerfeld's closest collaborator, Virginie Viard, who has worked with him for over three decades and who Lagerfeld described as her his "right and left hand."

Viard started at Chanel as an intern and only left to work with Lagerfeld for five years at Chloe — another French brand for which Lagerfeld worked for 25 years — before she returned to Chanel as haute couture coordinator.

The French label Chloe also paid a low-key homage to Lagerfeld during its fashion week presentation on Thursday

It remains unclear how many of the pieces appearing on the catwalk today were designed by Lagerfeld himself, but given his close partnership with Viard, perhaps it doesn't really matter.

The designer, a self-proclaimed workaholic, was known for hand-drawing ideas he would give to her to realize."I understand him and I can sublimate what he wants to do and bring to Chanel," she told French press agency AFP in a 2015 interview.

Last week, Chanel's owners dispelled rumours that Viard would only temporarily take over as the creative head of the house, until they line up another big name, stating that they had absolute "confidence in the team that worked with Karl Lagerfeld for over 30 years."

Chanel has announced that a actual farewell ceremony for Lagerfeld will take place at a later date, not necessarily as part of Tuesday's show. The designer was cremated at a simple ceremony attended by only his closest friends and colleagues.

Lagerfeld was known to attend every event and show put on by the fashion house. However, in January, illness kept him from attending Chanel's haute couture presentation for the first time.

8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models Claudia Schiffer Lagerfeld had an inestimable impact on the career of Claudia Schiffer (far right on this picture). "Karl was my magic dust, he transformed me from a shy German girl" into one of the world's most famous top models in the 1990s, she said. "What Warhol was to art, he was to fashion; he is irreplaceable," she wrote on her Instagram account in tribute to her legendary mentor.

8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models Ines de la Fressange Lagerfeld saw her as the archetype of "the Parisienne." One of his earliest and most iconic muses, French model Ines de la Fressange (right) was the first to sign an exclusive contract with Chanel, in 1983. "He was the opposite of the great couturier who had to suffer to create. He did nothing but work yet he refused to make it look like work," she told press agency AFP after his death.

8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models Stella Tennant Lagerfeld felt the androgynous elegance of British model Stella Tennant perfectly reflected the spirit of Coco Chanel, and Tennant became another one of his muses. He described her as "the face and attitude of our times. She does not correspond to the glamour of the '90s. She is truly a beauty for the end of the century."

8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models Baptiste Giabiconi He initially worked at a helicopter manufacturing company before becoming a model — and Lagerfeld's muse. If Giabiconi (left) is now one of the world's top male models, it's thanks to his "guardian angel," as he described the designer on Instagram after his death. "Today I lost a part of me, a pygmalion, a father, a landmark."

8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models Lily-Rose Depp The daughter of French star Vanessa Paradis — another one of Lagerfeld's muses — and actor Johnny Depp became a Chanel ambassador in 2015, just like her mother did in 1991. "Words can't express how much your belief in me has impacted every aspect of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "The world will never know another force like you."

8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models Kaia Gerber Another one who is following her famous mother's catwalk footsteps, Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, was only 16 when Lagerfeld first hired her to walk for Chanel. "My dearest Karl, you have taught me things that I am eternally grateful for," she wrote on Twitter. "The world is more beautiful now because of you."

8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models Cara Delevingne Lagerfeld saw English model Cara Delevingne as the Charlie Chaplin of the fashion world. "She is a kind of genius, like a character out of a silent movie," he said. Her tribute on Instagram also expressed how he changed her life: "He believed in me when so many others didn’t including myself […] He is a visionary, a genius but more than that.... a dear friend."

8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models Linda Evangelista The Canadian model (at Lagerfeld's left, along with Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer) began working with the Chanel designer in 1985, and became one of the most influential models of all time. Lagerfeld once said of her, "There is not another model in the world as professional as she is." After his death, she posted a picture of them together, and simply wrote: "Great love of my life." Author: Elizabeth Grenier



