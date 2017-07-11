Diego Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey breaks sports auction record

The shirt Diego Maradona was wearing during the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England has sold for 7.1 million pounds (roughly $9.3 million, or €8.5 million) at Sotheby's auction house in London. It's the highest price ever paid for an item of sports memorabilia.

Sotheby's said the item sold after an online auction that closed on Wednesday. It did not identify the buyer.

Why this particular jersey?

Argentina's game against England in the 1986 World Cup is probably the most famous of their matches en route to lifting the trophy that year, despite not being the decisive final. Certainly it is the most renowned in England to this day.

Maradona scored both goals as Argentina won 2-1.

The infamous goal, scored 'a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God'

The first, which leveled the score, was ruled a header, but the referee failed to see that the ball had actually bounced off the tiny attacker's raised fist.

Maradona said after the game that it had been scored "a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God."

The second goal, meanwhile, was voted FIFA's "goal of the century" in a 2002 poll. Maradona dribbled the ball from deep in his own half past almost the entire England team, rounding goalkeeper Peter Shilton, and sliding the ball into an empty net.

The solo masterstroke was emblematic of a World Cup where Maradona often seemed to be dragging his teammates towards victory single handed.

Meanwhile, the pair of goals viewed together were almost the man himself in microcosm — football's outrageously creative but unbalanced superstar of the 1980s, capable of the impossible on the pitch and prone to self-destruction off it.

The symbolism of the match was all the greater for Argentina and England alike, given that it came four years after the Falklands War, when Argentina invaded the British islands in the Atlantic and the UK launched a major military operation to reclaim them.

Considered by many the greatest player of all time, Maradona enjoyed hero status at home from 1986 onwards, at the latest. However, his career and later life became tarnished by his struggles with cocaine abuse and other excesses, before he died aged just 60 in 2020.

How did the jersey end up at Sotheby's?

After the game, Maradona swapped shirts with England midfielder Steve Hodge, who had loaned it long-term to England's National Football Museum in Manchester before putting it up for sale.

After Sotheby's announced the sale, Maradona's relatives expressed doubts about its authenticity. However, Sotheby's said a sports memorabilia photo matching company and its own chief science officer were satisfied with its provenance.

Brahm Watcher, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, called the shirt "a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century."

The previous sports memorabilia record was $8.8 million paid in 2019 for the manifesto that launched the modern Olympic movement and the 1892 Games. Prior to that, a New York Yankees jersey worn by Babe Ruth fetched $5.64 million, also in 2019.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Diego Armando Maradona At the age of just 60 years old, Diego Armando Maradona passed away in his own home after suffering a heart attack. The entire football world, not just his homeland of Argentina, mourns the passing of one of the greatest ever to play the game.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Diego Maradona dribbles, the world watches It all began at Argentinos Juniors. From there the talented Diego moved to Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires. It was his father's favorite club, and in 1981 he won the title. But Argentina was too small for Diego and soon he moved to Europe to join Barcelona.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Maradona clashes with Udo Lattek The Catalonian club spent a record $7.3 million in 1982 for Maradona, but he was never happy in Barcelona. Maradona continually clashed with head coach Udo Lattek and the Argentine loved the nightlife in his new home. After three years, he left and Maradona made perhaps the best decision of his career.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Diego Maradona, Napoli's hero In July 1984, Maradona moved to Napoli for a record sum of $10.5 million. The Italian club had never been champions before his arrival and had just escaped relegation. Between 1984 and 1991, Maradona helped the club to two league titles and a UEFA Cup win in 1989.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Napoli fans celebrate Maradona In Naples, Maradona remains a hero - but his escapades are famous and notorious. He took cocaine and got close to the local mafia. Maradona enjoyed life to the full, right on the edge of legality. His popularity remained though.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Diego Maradona and the World Cup title No other player impacted a World Cup as Maradona did in 1986. He won the tournament with Argentina and became the superstar of football. He scored his infamous "Hand of God" against England in the quarterfinals, but followed it with another goal in the same game that went down as one of the most spectacular goals ever. He was named player of the tournament.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Maradonas toughest defeat One of the hardest moments in Maradona's playing career came in the lost 1990 World Cup final against West Germany in Italy. Guido Buchwald marked him out of the game and Andreas Brehme scored from the spot to give Germany the glory and spoil Maradona's dream of a second World Cup.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures The unpredictable Maradona At club level, Maradona moved to Sevilla in 1992 before moving back home to Argentina. In February 1992, he fired an air rifle at journalists who had besieged his villa near Buenos Aires and was given a suspended jail sentence of two years and 10 months.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Maradona, the fan Maradona played his last game on October 25, 1997 for Boca Juniors, who he always supported. Beforehand he had been suspended for doping for 15 months. In order to avoid further suspensions, he announced his retirement on October 30, 1997. Aged 37, Maradona's playing career full of scandal and skill had come to an end.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Maradona the coach In October 2008, Maradona was named head coach of Argentina, despite having little coaching experience. His side suffered at the 2010 World Cup, losing 4-0 to Germany in the quarterfinal and eventually he was fired. He coached clubs in Mexico and elsewhere but the same success he had in his playing days escaped him.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Diego Maradona and politics After his playing career, Maradona kept making headlines - such as when he visited Cuba's chief of state Fidel Castro. There were regular reports of big parties and excessive use of drugs and alcohol. Wherever he was welcome, he went.

Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures Diego Maradona lived it all Maradona's lifestyle led to health issues, including his weight. More than once he dodged death, but then came November 2020. After having a blood clot removed from his brain, Maradona suffered a heart attack on November 25 and died aged 60. Author: Jörg Strohschein



