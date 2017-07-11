 Diego Maradona′s ′hand of God′ jersey breaks sports auction record | News | DW | 04.05.2022

News

Diego Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey breaks sports auction record

A Diego Maradona jersey has fetched more than $9 million at auction in London. Wearing it in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final, Maradona scored arguably the most feted goal ever, and perhaps the most reviled one, too.

A gloved hand rests on the shoulder of a jersey worn by Diego Maradona, an advertisement wall behind reads 'The Hand of God'

The jersey was worn by Maradona in quite possibly the most notorious game of his career

The shirt Diego Maradona was wearing during the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England has sold for 7.1 million pounds (roughly $9.3 million, or €8.5 million) at Sotheby's auction house in London. It's the highest price ever paid for an item of sports memorabilia. 

Sotheby's said the item sold after an online auction that closed on Wednesday. It did not identify the buyer. 

Why this particular jersey? 

Argentina's game against England in the 1986 World Cup is probably the most famous of their matches en route to lifting the trophy that year, despite not being the decisive final. Certainly it is the most renowned in England to this day. 

Maradona scored both goals as Argentina won 2-1. 

Argentina's Diego Maradona heads a soccer ball into the net as England defenders look on in a packed stadium during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico

The infamous goal, scored 'a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God'

The first, which leveled the score, was ruled a header, but the referee failed to see that the ball had actually bounced off the tiny attacker's raised fist. 

Maradona said after the game that it had been scored "a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God." 

The second goal, meanwhile, was voted FIFA's "goal of the century" in a 2002 poll. Maradona dribbled the ball from deep in his own half past almost the entire England team, rounding goalkeeper Peter Shilton, and sliding the ball into an empty net. 

The solo masterstroke was emblematic of a World Cup where Maradona often seemed to be dragging his teammates towards victory single handed. 

Meanwhile, the pair of goals viewed together were almost the man himself in microcosm — football's outrageously creative but unbalanced superstar of the 1980s, capable of the impossible on the pitch and prone to self-destruction off it

The symbolism of the match was all the greater for Argentina and England alike, given that it came four years after the Falklands War, when Argentina invaded the British islands in the Atlantic and the UK launched a major military operation to reclaim them. 

Considered by many the greatest player of all time, Maradona enjoyed hero status at home from 1986 onwards, at the latest. However, his career and later life became tarnished by his struggles with cocaine abuse and other excesses, before he died aged just 60 in 2020. 

Watch video 01:18

Maradona stars at football film festival

How did the jersey end up at Sotheby's? 

After the game, Maradona swapped shirts with England midfielder Steve Hodge, who had loaned it long-term to England's National Football Museum in Manchester before putting it up for sale. 

After Sotheby's announced the sale, Maradona's relatives expressed doubts about its authenticity. However, Sotheby's said a sports memorabilia photo matching company and its own chief science officer were satisfied with its provenance. 

Brahm Watcher, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, called the shirt "a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century."

The previous sports memorabilia record was $8.8 million paid in 2019 for the manifesto that launched the modern Olympic movement and the 1892 Games. Prior to that, a New York Yankees jersey worn by Babe Ruth fetched $5.64 million, also in 2019.

  • Diego Maradona

    Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures

    Diego Armando Maradona

    At the age of just 60 years old, Diego Armando Maradona passed away in his own home after suffering a heart attack. The entire football world, not just his homeland of Argentina, mourns the passing of one of the greatest ever to play the game.

  • Diego Maradona in his early years

    Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures

    Diego Maradona dribbles, the world watches

    It all began at Argentinos Juniors. From there the talented Diego moved to Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires. It was his father's favorite club, and in 1981 he won the title. But Argentina was too small for Diego and soon he moved to Europe to join Barcelona.

  • Udo Lattek with Diego Armando Maradona

    Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures

    Maradona clashes with Udo Lattek

    The Catalonian club spent a record $7.3 million in 1982 for Maradona, but he was never happy in Barcelona. Maradona continually clashed with head coach Udo Lattek and the Argentine loved the nightlife in his new home. After three years, he left and Maradona made perhaps the best decision of his career.

  • Diego Maradona in Napoli colors

    Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures

    Diego Maradona, Napoli's hero

    In July 1984, Maradona moved to Napoli for a record sum of $10.5 million. The Italian club had never been champions before his arrival and had just escaped relegation. Between 1984 and 1991, Maradona helped the club to two league titles and a UEFA Cup win in 1989.

  • Napoli fans with a Maradona banner

    Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures

    Napoli fans celebrate Maradona

    In Naples, Maradona remains a hero - but his escapades are famous and notorious. He took cocaine and got close to the local mafia. Maradona enjoyed life to the full, right on the edge of legality. His popularity remained though.

  • Diego Maradona with the World Cup

    Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures

    Diego Maradona and the World Cup title

    No other player impacted a World Cup as Maradona did in 1986. He won the tournament with Argentina and became the superstar of football. He scored his infamous "Hand of God" against England in the quarterfinals, but followed it with another goal in the same game that went down as one of the most spectacular goals ever. He was named player of the tournament.

  • Maradona and Matthäus

    Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures

    Maradonas toughest defeat

    One of the hardest moments in Maradona's playing career came in the lost 1990 World Cup final against West Germany in Italy. Guido Buchwald marked him out of the game and Andreas Brehme scored from the spot to give Germany the glory and spoil Maradona's dream of a second World Cup.

  • Diego Maradona in training

    Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures

    The unpredictable Maradona

    At club level, Maradona moved to Sevilla in 1992 before moving back home to Argentina. In February 1992, he fired an air rifle at journalists who had besieged his villa near Buenos Aires and was given a suspended jail sentence of two years and 10 months.

  • Maradona celeberating

    Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures

    Maradona, the fan

    Maradona played his last game on October 25, 1997 for Boca Juniors, who he always supported. Beforehand he had been suspended for doping for 15 months. In order to avoid further suspensions, he announced his retirement on October 30, 1997. Aged 37, Maradona's playing career full of scandal and skill had come to an end.

  • Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

    Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures

    Maradona the coach

    In October 2008, Maradona was named head coach of Argentina, despite having little coaching experience. His side suffered at the 2010 World Cup, losing 4-0 to Germany in the quarterfinal and eventually he was fired. He coached clubs in Mexico and elsewhere but the same success he had in his playing days escaped him.

  • Maradona and Fidel Castro

    Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures

    Diego Maradona and politics

    After his playing career, Maradona kept making headlines - such as when he visited Cuba's chief of state Fidel Castro. There were regular reports of big parties and excessive use of drugs and alcohol. Wherever he was welcome, he went.

  • Maradona at the 2018 World Cup

    Genius and scandalous - Diego Maradona's life in pictures

    Diego Maradona lived it all

    Maradona's lifestyle led to health issues, including his weight. More than once he dodged death, but then came November 2020. After having a blood clot removed from his brain, Maradona suffered a heart attack on November 25 and died aged 60.

    Author: Jörg Strohschein


msh/js (AFP, AP, Reuters)

What happened to football's classic #10  

