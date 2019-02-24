 Warning: smoking kills you — and the planet | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 25.02.2019

Environment

Warning: smoking kills you — and the planet

Health warnings for smokers have never been clearer. But what about the health of the planet? Cigarette butts are the most common item of single-use plastic waste in the world — and that's only one piece of the puzzle.

Vietnam | Ein Mann raucht eine Zigarette in Hanoi (B. Figueroa )

We all know that smoking is bad for us. But how many of us know how bad it is for the planet?  

From the moment its seeds go into the ground to the moment its dried and shredded leaves are set alight by the world's billion smokers, tobacco leaves a trail of untold destruction. Researchers from Imperial College London found that the industry's annual carbon footprint is almost twice that of Wales. 

"If we continue to grow tobacco crops to meet the demand, we'll have huge environmental degradation," Vinayak Prasad, head of the World Health Organization tobacco control program in Geneva told DW.

Growing tobacco and drying the leaves — the so-called curing — accounts for more than 75 percent of tobacco's carbon footprint. It requires plenty of land, water and energy, as well as pesticides and fertilizers, which pollute nearby rivers and groundwater, and degrade the soil.

Cigarette consumption around the world

Although a minor offender compared to big names of global deforestation, such as palm oil trees or soybean crops, tobacco "has a great impact at the local level, for instance in Tanzania," Sonja von Eichborn, director of the anti-tobacco non-governmental organization Unfairtobacco, told DW.

There, she said, tobacco is responsible for up to 6 percent of annual deforestation, and that figure looks set to increase. In Pakistan, however, the  WHO says plantations already account for almost 27 percent of yearly deforestation.

The transportation and manufacture of cigarettes adds to the toxic equation. According to Unfairtobacco, the industry uses 2.4 million metric tons of cigarette paper and cartons for packaging every year.

Small but deadly

And then there are the butts themselves. Of the nearly 6 trillion cigarettes smoked each year, 4.5 trillion are discarded in the open.

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) says they are, in fact, the most common single-use plastic found in the environment.

Made from a non-biodegradable type of plastic, stubs can take a decade to disintegrate, during which time, the wind or rain can easily sweep them into rivers and oceans where they leach toxic chemicals such as acetic acid and arsenic.

Life cycle impacts of tobacco

The European Parliament says a single cigarette butt can pollute up to 1,000 litres of water with toxic substances, which can then find their way back into our food chain. And they invariably top the list of most littered items in urban and coastal clean-ups, representing between 30 and 40 percent of all items collected every year.

Call for responsibility

But vast quantities of stubs also remain in our gutters. While some cities around the world fine offenders — in Paris, tossing a butt in the street costs €68 euros (about $77), in London up to £150 (about €172) — von Eichborn believes the tobacco industry should be taking greater responsibility for the waste.

"Governments must ensure that tobacco companies take full account of their environmental impact," she said.

The European Union is trying to push for something along those lines. Once approved, the new EU directive on single-use plastics will make tobacco manufacturers responsible for the cost of collecting cigarette butts and providing public ashtrays.

What's in a cigarette?

Alisdair Gray, director of the Confederation of European Community Cigarette Manufacturers (CECCM) told DW in an email that the group "takes note" of the development and maintains a "commitment to ensure a significant reduction in the impact of litter on the environment."

But he refrained from offering further comment before the official approval of the directive, and declined to answer DW's request for more detailed information on exactly how the industry plans to help reduce waste.  

Prasad says the EU will also soon require the industry to replace synthetic filters with biodegradable ones.

"Alternatives to plastic filters are already available," Prasad said. The US-based research company Greenbutts, for instance, has created a filter made from natural materials, such as hemp and cotton, that rapidly degrades.

Nonetheless, von Eichborn stresses the need to keep a close watch on the manufacturers. "The tobacco industry is known for its tactics to undermine public health policies," and they'll do the same with environmental ones, she said.

Marine waste on European beaches

E-cigarettes: a doubtful solution              

Although for some, the easiest way around the damaging nature of cigarettes is to reach for their electronic alternatives, and though e-cigarettes contain fewer carcinogenic substances than their traditional counterparts, the long-term health impacts of using them is not yet known.

Neither is the impact of their waste on the environment. EU legislators say they've been unable to regulate disposal yet due to lack of data, but the many materials, including plastic and glass, and toxic substances, such as nicotine, won't make recycling easy.

"The most critical is to create a mechanism to look at how e-cigarettes are being disposed of," Prasad said. "We should now decide how to treat it as waste."

Failure to act quickly has environmentalists worried that it's only a matter of time before e-cigarettes and old-fashioned butts are found discarded side by side on beaches around the world.

  • Living without plastic

    Inside an attempt to live without plastic packaging

    Less edible, more functional

    These liquid soaps and cleaning liquids on the other hand are not for drinking. They don't all smell divine either, but they serve a purpose. Two in fact, given that, besides cleaning, they also remove the need to buy their plastic-wrapped factory-made counterparts.

  • A collection of bottles, bags and jars containing ingredients for making cosmetics

    Inside an attempt to live without plastic packaging

    Cosmetics with a difference

    Berlin now has two shops that sell unpackaged ingredients for making your own cosmetics and cleaning products, and the internet has an endless supply of suggested combinations for soft, sweet-smelling skin. What's not to like?

  • Living without plastic

    Inside an attempt to live without plastic packaging

    The proof of the pudding...

    ... because you genuinely could eat it all. That's not to say it would taste good or necessarily be nutritious, but it is testimony to the natural nature of many make-your-own potions, lotions and creams. And not a tube or plastic bottle in sight.

  • Pot containing bamboo toothbrushes, a jar of tooth tabs and dental floss

    Inside an attempt to live without plastic packaging

    Teething problems

    As with cosmetics, there are many recipes for homemade toothpaste online. But if that's an (understandably) acquired taste too far, it's possible to get hold of minty tooth tabs either loose or in paper bags. These can be used with a bamboo toothbrush, and if you really want to go for it, complemented with a length of all-natural floss.

  • A wooden dish containing three bars of soap

    Inside an attempt to live without plastic packaging

    The hard stuff

    Keeping clean doesn't have to involve a row of plastic bottles. Soap, which predates shower gel by donkey's years, has always been widely available. But even solid shampoos and conditioners are becoming easier to get hold of. And for all their hard exterior, they have a soft touch.

  • Living without plastic

    Inside an attempt to live without plastic packaging

    Bags of potential

    Supermarkets still have rolls and rolls of those thin plastic bags for customers to use to carry fruit and veg home. Once there, the vast majority are immediately disposed of. Doesn't make a lot of sense, and even said supermarkets must be cottoning on, because they are also starting to sell cloth bags for the same purpose.

  • A collection of cotton shopping bags

    Inside an attempt to live without plastic packaging

    Totes to last

    And while we are on the subject of bags... Plastic carriers have not been banned in Germany, although some shops have taken it on themselves to stop offering them. It's not as if there are no alternatives. It's just a matter of having them with you when needed.

  • Toilet paper and a brown bag of unpackaged tissues

    Inside an attempt to live without plastic packaging

    Paper all the way

    Alternatives are harder to come by in the world of toilet paper and tissues. Given their destiny, the need to wrap them in plastic reads like one of life's little mysteries. It's for the sake of hygiene, manufacturers have been known to note. Really?

    Author: Tamsin Walker


 

