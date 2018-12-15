 EU reaches agreement on single-use plastic ban | News | DW | 19.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU reaches agreement on single-use plastic ban

A plan to ban single-use plastic products such as disposable plates and straws still has been agreed upon. EU member states and EU parliament still have to give the provisional agreement the go-ahead.

Symbolbild Verbot Plastikgeschirr in der EU (picture-alliance/dpa)

European lawmakers have reached an agreement on a ban of single-use plastic products, the Austrian presidency said in Brussels on Wednesday.

Elisabeth Koestinger, Austria's federal minister for sustainability and tourism, described the deal as "a milestone in our efforts to reduce plastic litter."

Austria currently holds the European Union's rotating presidency.

Read more: Germany unveils 5-point plan to reduce plastic waste

The provisional measures still need approval from EU members states and EU parliament. The ban is expected to come into effect in two years time.

In May, the European Commission proposed EU-wide rules to eliminate single-use plastic items for which non-plastic alternatives are readily available. It also proposed measures to reduce the use of items such as plastic takeaway food containers. 

The commission argued at the time that 80 percent of sea waste is plastic. It also found that just under a third of plastic waste is collected and recycled, and most of the remaining waste ends up in seas and oceans.

Because of their slow decomposition rate, plastics are a particular problem for the world's oceans. Traces amount of plastic can be found in species such as whales, turtles, and birds, as well as seafood that ends up in the human food chain.   

  • Marco Hort sets record with 259 straws stuffed in his mouth
    More

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Stop sucking

    Billions of plastic straws end up as waste. The European Union wants to ban these and other single-use plastics, which end up in rubbish dumps or in our oceans. But for those who just can't stop sucking — like Marco Hort, who set a world record with 259 straws stuffed in his mouth — there are environmentally friendly alternatives.

  • Edible straw by Wisefood
    More

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Drink it, eat it

    Animals in the ocean often try to eat plastic straws. To protect the environment, you can now eat the straw yourself. The German startup Wisefood has developed an edible straw made out of the leftovers from Germany's apple juice production. Alternatively, you can also acquire a multiple-use straw made from metal, bamboo or glass.

  • Man and woman eating fast food

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    We are forked!

    There are no exact numbers of how many plastic forks, knives and spoons are used once and then dumped. But it's enough for the EU to want to say goodbye to them. If you need to eat on the run and can't use metal silverware, you might try edible versions. The Indian startup Bakey's offers forks made out of sorghum; the US company SpudWares, out of potato starch. Yummy!

  • Biodegradable plate made of bran
    More

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    No leftovers

    Talking about eating your plastic alternatives: You might also like to try edible plates, since plastic plates will be on the way out under the EU's ban. The Polish company Biotrem has developed plates made from bran. In case you are already full from your meal, don't worry: The plates are organic and decompose after 30 days.

  • Women surrounded by used plastic cups

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Cut the cup

    Besides banning the private use of disposable plastic products, the EU aims to encourage fast food chains, cafes and bars to curb the use of plastic cups. Half a trillion plastic cups are consumed every year — most of them being used for a single drink, then staying in the environment for eternity. Several companies now offer plant-based alternatives.

  • Bali Avani-Eco disposable cups
    More

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    It's not plastic

    One of those companies is the Balinese startup Avani. It has developed a compostable bioplastic made from corn starch. Although, the cups look and feel like petroleum-based plastic cups, they are biodegradable. However, they decompose best in a commercial composting facility, and not in your backyard

  • Just Swap It reusable cup
    More

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Reuse, reuse, reuse

    The easiest way to replace plastic cups is by using reusable mugs. But we might not always have our personal coffee cups on hand while we are out on the streets. Berlin is among German cities testing out a pilot project allowing coffee aficionados to borrow a reusable bamboo mug for a small deposit, and return it at another cafe at a later point.

  • Seahorse grasping ear bud with its tail - 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award
    More

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Clean ears, dirty oceans

    Another plastic product the EU would see gone are ear buds. When disposed of improperly, they end up in the ocean, where animals mistake them for food. There are plastic-free alternatives with the stem made from bamboo or paper. But hardcore environmentalists say it's best to stop using them altogether — you can use your towel to clean your ears.

    Author: Katharina Wecker


dv/rc (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

5 single-use plastics the EU should ban

Balloons, cotton swabs, plastic bags — these are environmentally-damaging products we could live without. But not all of them are on the European Union's list of proposed items to ban. We pick five that should be. (24.10.2018)  

How the UK slowly turned against single-use plastics

Communities around the UK are trying to rid their towns and villages of polluting plastics. What started as a small grassroots campaign has spread nationwide, garnering support from unexpected places. (10.10.2018)  

Germany unveils 5-point plan to reduce plastic waste

Less plastic-wrapped produce, more recycling, doing away with plastic straws and cutlery: Germany's Environment Ministry has issued a plan to make the country less of a "throwaway society." (26.11.2018)  

EU Commission plans ban on plastic waste

Plastic utensils, straws, coffee stirrers and cotton swabs may soon be a lot harder to come by in Europe. The EU Commission presented a draft directive to ban the single-use products in the fight against plastic waste. (28.05.2018)  

Alternatives to single-use plastics

The European Commission is planning a ban on disposable products like plastic straws, plastic plates and plastic cutlery. But that doesn't mean you'll have to go without these convenient items altogether. (28.05.2018)  

Related content

Plastik - Ballon

5 single-use plastics the EU should ban 24.10.2018

Balloons, cotton swabs, plastic bags — these are environmentally-damaging products we could live without. But not all of them are on the European Union's list of proposed items to ban. We pick five that should be.

Plastik-Müll im Meer

European Parliament votes for ban on single-use plastic 24.10.2018

European lawmakers have approved measures to reduce plastics polluting seas and oceans. A proposed ban targets the top 10 single-use plastic products that litter Europe's beaches.

Symbolbild: Obst und Gemüse in Plastikverpackung

Germany unveils 5-point plan to reduce plastic waste 26.11.2018

Less plastic-wrapped produce, more recycling, doing away with plastic straws and cutlery: Germany's Environment Ministry has issued a plan to make the country less of a "throwaway society."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 