 Vladimir Putin says Russia will target US if it deploys missiles to Europe | News | DW | 20.02.2019

News

Vladimir Putin says Russia will target US if it deploys missiles to Europe

The Russian president delivered his state-of-the-nation address on Wednesday. He accused the US of unilaterally withdrawing from the INF treaty and said he would target the US if it deployed missiles in Europe.

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced new US Russian weapons would target the US if it deploys missiles to Europe.

At his state-of-the-nation speech, he announced Russia was developing a new hyper-sonic missile for the navy and that Russia was building a new submarine with a drone complex capable of hitting both land and sea targets.

He said that while Russia was not seeking confrontation with the world, it would do what was necessary to protect itself.

Putin accused the US of using trumped up allegations to withdraw from the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty.

Domestic issues, rail to Crimea

The majority of Putin's speech was spent on domestic issues. He called for more social and economic development and proposed tax breaks for families with children, noting that Russia's birthrate is falling.

He repeated last year's statistics, saying that 19 million people lived in poverty and said that government should provide assistance or training to help people get out of poverty. He also proposed creating 1 million vocational jobs for students.

In business he said that the future for hi-tech growth in Russia was huge. He encouraged Russians to buy Russian products if possible.

Referring to infrastructure, he noted that 60 airports would be upgraded in the coming years, that there will be increased capacity on the Trans Siberian Railway. He announced that with the completion of the Kerch Strait Bridge linking Russia to Crimea, rail service would soon begin there.

Watch video 03:05
Now live
03:05 mins.

Putin's popularity on the decline in Russia

 

av/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

Putin's popularity on the decline in Russia  

