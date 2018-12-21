 Russia′s President Vladimir Putin ready to deploy new Avangard hypersonic missiles | News | DW | 26.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Russia's President Vladimir Putin ready to deploy new Avangard hypersonic missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country has a new type of strategic weapon that is impossible to intercept. His remarks come as Russia-US relations sink to their lowest level since the Cold War.

Putin at the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow (Reuters/Sputnik)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed a successful test of a new hypersonic nuclear-capable missile, calling it an "excellent New Year's gift to the nation."

He was speaking in Moscow after watching a live feed of the launch of the Avangard glide vehicle in what was described by the Kremlin as a pre-deployment test of the new missile system.

It said the test involved launching an Avangard missile from the Dombarovskiy missile base in the southern Ural Mountains to hit a practice target on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east of Russia, 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) away.

"The Avangard is invulnerable to intercept by any existing and prospective missile defense means of the potential adversary," Putin said, adding that it could be deployed from next year with the military's Strategic Missile Forces.

Read more: Russia's Vladimir Putin warns about growing threat of nuclear war

Russian missiles (picture alliance /dpa/Sputnik/I. Pitalev)

Russia already has a huge arsenal of medium-range surface-to-air missiles

Fraught relations

In a bellicose speech in March, Putin presented the Avangard missile as one of an array of new nuclear weapons that Russia needed to counter new threats posed by the development of the US missile defense system.

At the time, the Russian leader said the missile could fly at 20 times the speed of sound, thus making it impossible to intercept by all currently known missile defense systems.

It can strike "like a meteorite, like a fireball," Putin said in his speech.

This comes as tensions between Washington and Moscow reach levels not seen since the Cold War.

In addition to quarrels over Russia's role in conflicts in Ukraine and Syria and allegations of Russian intervention in the 2016 US presidential election, the administration of US President Donald Trump has announced its intention to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty.

Read more: SIPRI: Nuclear weapons are still being developed

Watch video 01:44
Now live
01:44 mins.

INF: Major arms treaty under threat

tj/jm (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.  

DW recommends

Russia denies it is violating nuclear arms treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the US quits the treaty and begins building mid-range nuclear missiles, Russia would do the same. The Kremlin dismissed US claims that Russia is violating the INF treaty. (05.12.2018)  

SIPRI: Nuclear weapons are still being developed

The vision of a world without nuclear weapons is history. In its annual report, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has criticized the ongoing development of new nuclear weapons. (18.06.2018)  

Vladimir Putin: Russia boasts new missiles in state of the union address

The Russian president has used his state of nation address to announce the development of a new "invincible" intercontinental missile. The US said the new weapons were in violation of arms treaties. (01.03.2018)  

Russia's Vladimir Putin warns about growing threat of nuclear war

If the US puts intermediate-range missiles in Europe, Russia will take countermeasures, Putin said at his end-of-year press conference. He warned the "threshold" for the use of nuclear weapons was getting lower. (20.12.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

INF: Major arms treaty under threat  

Related content

Russland Iskander-M Marschflugkörper

Russia denies it is violating nuclear arms treaty 05.12.2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the US quits the treaty and begins building mid-range nuclear missiles, Russia would do the same. The Kremlin dismissed US claims that Russia is violating the INF treaty.

Russland Atomwaffen

NATO, US put pressure on Russia over INF treaty 04.12.2018

The Trump administration has accused Russia of "cheating" on the terms of a treaty on nuclear missiles. Europe could face security concerns if Washington carries through on a threat to withdraw from the pact.

INF: Major arms treaty under threat 04.12.2018

NATO says a new Russian cruise missile violates a pact that's guaranteed Europe's security for more than thirty years. The Kremlin denies it has breached the agreement - but the US is threatening to withdraw from the so-called INF treaty signed in 1987.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 