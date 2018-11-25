Violence and harassment: South Asian women fight against patriarchy

Earlier this year, when former Miss India and actress Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar, a Bollywood icon, of sexual harassment, she was slammed by her own colleagues in the Indian film industry. Only few people came out in her support. Many Indians said Dutta leveled those allegations against Patekar to gain publicity.

Patriarchy is so deep-rooted in South Asian culture that any woman who chooses to stand up for her rights is shamed by a majority of people. She is considered an "immoral" and "Westernized" person bent on destroying the "pious" and family-oriented culture of the region.

Women in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan are thus taught to stay silent and suffer to protect the honor of their family, their society, their religion and even the state. Violence against women is thus accepted, respected and perpetuated.

Although issues like domestic violence have not really been taken up by the #MeToo movement, feminists believe that the global movement is growing beyond sexual assault and harassment to become a force for women's empowerment.

Dutta's decision to talk about sexual harassment thus encouraged many other women in the male-dominated Indian media and film industry to come forward and share their own bitter experiences.

States not interested in protecting women

Although violence against women is a global phenomenon, South Asian women lack legal and societal protections that to a large extent are available to women in the West.

Women in South Asia, therefore, face different kinds of violence on many levels, and the struggle for their rights often bring them into a conflict with the state. Family and gender laws in countries like Pakistan and India often discriminate against women and favor men.

"Empowering women is not a priority for the state," Zia Ahmed Awan, a Pakistani activist, told DW.

"For instance, the number of working women in Pakistan is increasing, but the government hasn't taken any measures to protect them. At the same time, the attitudes that allow violence against women to continue are not being tackled," Awan said.

In her message to DW on the 2018 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, an Oscar-winning Pakistani documentary maker, said that more people needed to speak up against gender-based violence.

"We must ensure that the future generation of women doesn't have to face violence," she said.

The situation in neighboring Afghanistan is equally grim. Latifa Sultani, the head of women's affairs at Afghanistan's Independent Human Rights Commission (IHRC), said that violence against women was widespread in her country.

"Afghanistan's deteriorating security situation means that an increasing number of women either do not have access to help and justice or they have lost trust in the system," Sultani told DW.

''We registered 3,445 cases of violence against women in the first 10 months of 2018. The government needs to work with civil society and human rights organizations to support women," she added.

Individuals make a difference

In the absence of support from state authorities, South Asian women have taken it upon themselves to make a difference. That's when movements like #MeToo become crucial for female empowerment.

Zakia Sultana Mukta, the chairperson of the Bangla department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, was one of the first Bangladeshi women to talk about a sexual harassment incident in public. It encouraged more women to break their silence.

"From the outset, girls are told to tolerate harassment, including offensive comments and other abuses," Mukta told DW.

"But education taught me to change things around. When the incident happened to me, I was shocked. I did not get any support from my family or friends. But now I see that many prominent women have started to talk about harassment," she said, adding that the person she had complained against reacted aggressively and threatened her over the phone.

Surviving acid attacks Farida from Bangladesh Farida's husband was addicted to drugs and gambling. He lost so much money that he had to sell their house. She threatened to leave him. That night, while she was sleeping, he poured acid over her and locked the bedroom door. Farida cried and screamed so loud that neighbors came to her rescue, breaking the door open.

Surviving acid attacks Scarred for life At the time of the attack, Farida was 24 years old. Since then she has undergone 17 surgeries. Her mother massages her scars regularly to keep the skin smooth. Farida is now living with her sister. She has no home of her own.

Surviving acid attacks Flavia from Uganda In 2009, Flavia was attacked by a stranger right outside her childhood home. Until today, she does not know who threw acid at her. But after years of hiding at home she decided: "My life needs to go on." Here she is seen dressing up before going out to a salsa dance night.

Surviving acid attacks Support from friends and family Once a week she is out dancing, and she is a desirable dancing partner as Flavia knows how to move. Therefore the men hardly ever leave her time to rest between dances. The ongoing support from her family and especially her two best friends has helped Flavia get her life back.

Surviving acid attacks Neehari from India When she was 19 years old, Neehari tried to kill herself. She was too desperate to go on living. Her husband abused her physically and mentally.

Surviving acid attacks New beauty The room in which Neehari is now doing her hair, is the room in which she set herself on fire: her parents' bedroom. It was the 49th and last match in the box which finally caught fire. Today, Neehari says she would not want to be that girl again. Instead, she got a tattoo and founded her own organisation called "Beauty of the Burned Women".

Surviving acid attacks Nusrat from Pakistan Nusrat was attacked with acid first by her husband and then by her brother-in-law. Luckily, she survived. Alone in her room Nusrat gets ready for the day. "I have met many women who lined their eyelids with particular diligence," German photographer Ann-Christine Woehrl says, referring to Nusrat and other acid attack survivors.

Surviving acid attacks Eyes of hope Because of the acid attack, Nusrat has lost parts of her hair. Together with her doctor she decides on how to continue with the healing process and how to slowly get her hairstyle back.

Surviving acid attacks Among friends Nusrat goes to meetings of the Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) regularly, to exchange thoughts, share pain and gossip with fellow attack victims. Like her, the women in the room have suffered and understand. And everyone at the ASF meetings knows: "I am not alone." Author: Monika Griebeler



Sultana Kamal, a Bangladeshi human rights activist, believes the issues of sexual harassment and violence against women can't be separated.

"One of the reasons behind a culture of violence against women is that authorities don't take any action against the perpetrators. As a result, women feel discouraged and don't come forward," Kamal told DW.

"The #MeToo movement is encouraging women to break silence shrouding sexual harassment. More women will talk about these things when they see positive results," she added.

In an age when wars, the rise of right-wing populist politics and economic disenfranchisement are strengthening masculinity, an increasing number of women around the world are resisting these trends by refusing to remain silent. South Asian women are also playing their part.

Shakeela Ebrahimkhel and DW correspondents Harun Ur Rashid Swapan and Unbreen Fatima contributed to this story.

