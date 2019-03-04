Venezuela's Juan Guaido calls for own envoy in Berlin

Juan Guaido has asked Germany to endorse his choice for Venezuelan ambassador to Berlin. The move is part of the self-declared interim president's plan to unseat acting leader Nicolas Maduro and form a new government.
Venezuelan interim President Juan Guaido has asked Germany to accredit an ambassador appointed by him, the German Foreign Ministry has confirmed.
His pick for the job is Otto Gebauer, a former captain in the Venezuelan military who participated in a coup attempt against ex-President Hugo Chavez in 2002.
"We intend to contact Mr. Gebauer," a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told German news agency dpa on Thursday.
Read more: Germany slams Maduro's Venezuela over ambassador expulsion
German envoy declared persona non grata
The government of acting President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday expelled German Ambassador Daniel Kriener, accusing him of meddling in internal affairs.
Kriener, who was ordered to leave Venezuela within 48 hours, met with Guaido on Thursday to discuss diplomatic representation, the ministry spokeswoman said.
Read more: What does it mean to be declared persona non grata?
Maduro's ambassador in Berlin, Ramon Orlando Maniglia Ferreira, has not been recalled, but the spokeswoman added that the German government was "currently not engaged in political talks" with him.
More sanctions possible: Maas
Germany is among the more than 50 countries that recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader and support his plan to install a transitional government followed by elections.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday that the European Union may impose further sanctions to increase pressure on Maduro.
"The European Union will be able to monitor and respond to further developments," Maas told German public broadcaster ZDF. "We already discussed at the last meeting of foreign ministers that the time can come when further sanctions from the European Union will come against the Maduro regime."
Read more: '2019 will go down as a year of liberation for Venezuela'
The political and economic crisis in Venezuela has prompted some 2.7 million people to flee the country since 2015, according to the United Nations. Years of food and medicine shortages have also led to rising malnutrition among the population.
Maduro, who denies there are significant shortages, last month blocked an attempt by Guaido to send humanitarian aid over the borders of Brazil and Colombia.
nm/cmk (dpa, EFE)
