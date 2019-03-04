 German ambassador to Venezuela declared persona non grata | News | DW | 06.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German ambassador to Venezuela declared persona non grata

German Ambassador Daniel Kriener has been told to leave Venezuela within 48 hours. He has been accused by the Maduro government of meddling in Venezuela's internal affairs.

Daniel Kriener in Venezuela

A statement from Venezuela's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said German Ambassador Daniel Kriener had repeatedly "interfered in the country's internal affairs, in clear contravention of the norms that govern diplomatic relations."

The government of acting President Nicolas Maduro said he had 48 hours to leave Venezuela.

Kriener, who assumed the post only last year, was among a group of Western diplomats greeting self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido at the Caracas airport on Monday. Guaido had just returned from a 10-day tour of South American allies, defying a government-issued ban on him leaving the country.

The Foreign Ministry statement added that Venezuela would not accept a foreign diplomat acting "in clear alignment with the conspiracy agenda of extremist sectors of the Venezuelan opposition."

Read more: Opinion: Germany's pressure on Venezuela fails to deliver

Watch video 01:44

Guaido returns to Venezuela, risking arrest

Germany consults with allies

The German Foreign Office confirmed the diplomat's expulsion: "Daniel Kriener has been declared a persona non grata. We are currently coordinating our next steps, also with our partners on the ground," a spokesperson said.

More than 50 countries, including Germany, have recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. The 35-year-old politician has pledged to set up a transitional government and hold new elections to unseat Maduro, who is backed by China, Russia and Turkey.

The German Embassy said on its Twitter account on Monday that Kriener hoped Guaido's return "was a step towards a peaceful and political process to overcome the Venezuelan crisis."

Read moreUS military intervention in Venezuela becoming more likely

A growing number of Venezuelans are suffering from malnutrition after years of food and medicine shortages under Maduro. The political and economic crisis had led some 2.7 million people to flee the country since 2015, according to the UN.

Guaido last month attempted to bring shipments of humanitarian aid across the borders of Brazil and Colombia, but the trucks were blocked by the Venezuelan army. Maduro says he is the target of a foreign-backed coup plot. 

Watch video 01:53

Juan Guaido: 'Time is running out for Maduro'

nm/sms (EFE, Reuters, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Venezuela's Juan Guaido returns to Caracas

Large crowds gathered to welcome the Venezuelan opposition leader after his trip around Latin America in defiance of a court-ordered travel ban. The US has warned of a "swift response" to any threats against Juan Guaido. (04.03.2019)  

Venezuela's border aid blockade turns deadly

Soldiers and opposition supporters clashed in Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro closed border crossings with Brazil and Colombia. Trucks carrying aid tried to force their way across the border. (23.02.2019)  

Venezuela crisis: US military intervention becoming more likely

After a weekend of deadly violence in Venezuela, the likelihood of a US armed intervention in the country has risen, but the odds are still not high. That's good, say scholars, because such a move would be unprecedented. (26.02.2019)  

Venezuela: Juan Guaido urges army to let aid through

Venezuela's opposition is preparing to bring shipments of food and medical supplies into the country — against the orders of embattled acting President Maduro. The plan could lead to clashes with soldiers at the border. (23.02.2019)  

US steps up Venezuela sanctions with six officials targeted over aid block

The US has targeted six officials it says oversaw efforts to block humanitarian aid deliveries into Venezuela. Meanwhile, Venezuela's vice president got a warm Russian welcome in Moscow. (01.03.2019)  

Opinion: Germany's pressure on Venezuela fails to deliver

Germany has recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. But DW's Oliver Pieper doubts whether diplomatic pressure on Caracas will equate to any change on the ground. (04.02.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Guaido returns to Venezuela, risking arrest  

Juan Guaido: 'Time is running out for Maduro'  

Related content

Guaido returns to Venezuela, risking arrest 04.03.2019

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has arrived back in the country, defying a threat by President Nicolas Maduro to arrest him for breaking a travel ban. After a hero's welcome at the airport, Guaido addressed supporters in the capital Caracas.

Politische Krise in Venezuela - UN-Sicherheitsrat

Can we expect an African position on Venezuela? 03.03.2019

The international community is divided over Venezuela. The UN Security Council has failed to agree on two resolutions on the political crisis. Most African countries are, however, reluctant to position themselves.

Tons of gold missing in Venezuela 01.03.2019

Eight tons of gold are missing from the Central Bank in Caracas, apparently taken out on President Maduro's orders. It's not the first case, gold is missing: Last year, 23 tons were shipped to Turkey. It is unclear whether supplies were bought for the country or whether it was set aside for personal use.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 