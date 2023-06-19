US Secretary of State Blinken meets China's top diplomat

US officials hope that Antony Blinken's visit to China will reopen communication lines and lower tensions with Beijing. Blinken might also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the trip.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday, starting off the second and final day of his visit to China.

Blinken's visit has been marked with critical meetings with senior Chinese officials as the two sides expressed willingness to talk, at a time when US-China relations are at an all-time low.

The two officials shook hands at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing. Neither Blinken, nor Wang, made any comments to reporters as they greeted each other before sitting for their discussion.

Blinken was originally due to visit China in February, but the trip was postponed after the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over the country.

Meanwhile, tensions have continued to rise over Taiwan, the South China Sea and Russia's war in Ukraine. The US and China have also stepped up their rivalry in the global semiconductor industry.

Will Blinken meet Xi?

Blinken may also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before he departs later on Monday. While there has been no confirmation of such a meeting, diplomats said it was likely to take place.

Blinken on Sunday met Foreign Minister Qin Gang for seven and a half hours with both sides agreeing to keep communication lines open to avoid an all-out conflict.

