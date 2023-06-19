  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsChina

US Secretary of State Blinken meets China's top diplomat

26 minutes ago

US officials hope that Antony Blinken's visit to China will reopen communication lines and lower tensions with Beijing. Blinken might also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the trip.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Sk4q
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing
Blinken's visit to China comes amid tense relations between Washington and BeijingImage: Leah Millis/REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday, starting off the second and final day of his visit to China.

Blinken's visit has been marked with critical meetings with senior Chinese officials as the two sides expressed willingness to talk, at a time when US-China relations are at an all-time low. 

The two officials shook hands at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing. Neither Blinken, nor Wang, made any comments to reporters as they greeted each other before sitting for their discussion.

Blinken was originally due to visit China in February, but the trip was postponed after the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over the country.

Meanwhile, tensions have continued to rise over Taiwan, the South China Sea and Russia's war in Ukraine. The US and China have also stepped up their rivalry in the global semiconductor industry.

Will Blinken meet Xi? 

Blinken may also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before he departs later on Monday. While there has been no confirmation of such a meeting, diplomats said it was likely to take place.

Blinken on Sunday met Foreign Minister Qin Gang for seven and a half hours with both sides agreeing to keep communication lines open to avoid an all-out conflict

mk/wd (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A family driving through receding floodwaters in Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia blocking Kherson flood aid, UN says

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of basketball players do exercises at a training center as their coach watches on

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

Sports22 hours ago7 images
More from Africa

Asia

China, Shanghai | Fußgängerinnen schützen sich mit einem Schirm gegen die Sonne

Record-breaking heat in Asia

Record-breaking heat in Asia

Climate18 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

DW Director General Peter Limbourg at the closing session of the Global Media Forum in Bonn, 2022.

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

Media19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Alexei Navalny in Vladimir, Russia

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A photo collage of the 10 Bahai women executed by Iranian authorities in 1983 because of their faith

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

SocietyJune 17, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Flamengo fan facing backward with his hand in his mouth

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

SoccerJune 16, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage