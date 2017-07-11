US, NATO send written response on Russia's security demands

The United States and NATO said on Wednesday that they delivered written replies to security demands that Russia had made.

It comes amid heightened tensions and repeated warnings that Russia could be preparing military action against Ukraine.

Russia had demanded security guarantees that Ukraine would never join NATO, and that the alliance stops its eastward expansion — which the US and NATO rejected.

A diplomatic path forward

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the document addressed Moscow's concerns and raised those of Washington's allies but made no concessions.

"Putting things in writing is... a good way to make sure we're as precise as possible, and the Russians understand our positions, our ideas, as clearly as possible. Right now, the document is with them and the ball is in their court," he told reporters.

Blinken said he would speak with his Russian counterpart, Segey Lavrov, in the coming days.

The letter would not be made public, "because we think that diplomacy has the best chance to succeed," Blinken said.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance "firmly believes that tensions and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."

"We are now reaching out to Russia once again to try to pursue a path of dialogue and find a political solution," Stoltenberg said, after the alliance sent Moscow a written response to its security demands.

"But of course while we are hoping for and working for a good solution, de-escalation, we are also prepared for the worst," he said.

What were Russia's demands?

On Wednesday, Russia said it had received Washington's response to its security demands from US Ambassador John Sullivan.

"The head of the American diplomatic mission handed over a written response of the US administration to the draft bilateral treaty on security guarantees," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following Sullivan's meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

Last December, Moscow laid out calls for the US-led NATO alliance not to admit new members or establish bases in former Soviet countries.

Moscow had warned it would quickly take "retaliatory measures," if its demands were rejected.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told lawmakers that he would advise President Vladimir Putin on the next steps after receiving Washington's reply.

"If the West continues its aggressive course, Moscow will take the necessary retaliatory measures,'' he said.

Lavrov also stressed that Moscow "won't allow our proposals to be drowned in endless discussions."

