US midterm election: Voters head to polls — LIVE

Polls have opened in the US as the Republicans seek to wrest control of Congress from President Joe Biden's Democrats. Even modest gains for the opposition could tip the balance of power. Follow DW for the latest.

Welcome to our rolling updates on the US midterm elections, which we will continue to update throughout voting day.

Eastern US states open polls, more than 40 million early voters

Polls opened in New York, New Jersey, Maine, Connecticut and several other eastern states on Tuesday morning local time, while 41 million ballots were also cast ahead of the election day.

Early voting has been ahead of 2018 trends, following on from the 2020 presidential election amid the COVID pandemic restrictions, when many more people than usual elected to vote early and avoid polling booths themselves.

Voting will continue until mid-evening on the West Coast, around 14 hours after polling booths opened in states like New Jersey, though it is likely some voting stations will extend their hours if necessary.

What is at stake on Tuesday?

Voters will be asked to pick candidates for all 435 seats in the lower chamber of Congress, the House of Representatives, where all delegates serve two-year terms.

Meanwhile, 35 Senate seats are up for grabs. That represents roughly one third of the upper chamber where Senators serve for six years at a time.

In addition, 36 states and three territories will elect new governors. Numerous state and local elections are also taking place on the same day.

Control of both the Senate and the House is up for grabs. The Democrats hold a razor thin 50-50 majority in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote. So a net loss of just one would tip the balance of power.

Only a handful of Tuesday's Senate races are expected to be tight — perhaps most notably those in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

In the House, Republicans currently hold 212 seats, while the magic number for a majority is 218, meaning the GOP needs a net gain of six.

What could be the impact for Joe Biden?

At a rally on election eve, President Joe Biden said he believed his party could maintain control of the Senate, but conceded "it's going to be tough" to maintain a majority in the House.

Biden has also said that democracy itself is at stake, given some Republican candidates indicating that they might not accept defeat. Observers also believe that former President Donald Trump will seek the Republican nomination again in 2024. Trump famously never accepted defeat and did not attend Biden's inauguration.

US midterm elections: Why democracy is on the line To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Losing control of either of both chambers would make it even more difficult for Biden to pass legislation in the second half of his presidential term.

This could also complicate his administration's efforts to navigate both domestic and international problems such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and rising inflation hitting prices for core goods like food and fuel.

Although there is some scope to legislate via presidential decrees known as executive orders, used frequently by both his predecessors Trump and Barack Obama, these can be unpopular and also tend to face review if a new president comes into office.

msh/dj (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)