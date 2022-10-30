Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

"It's one thing to condemn the violence," Biden said. "But you can't condemn the violence unless you condemn those people who continue to argue the election was not real, that it's being stolen."
The intruder at the Pelosi home, who police identified as a 42-year-old male, fractured her husband's skull but had intended to target the speaker herself.
Pelosi, who as speaker of the House of Representatives is second in line to the US presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.
Pelosi tweeted her first public statement since the attack on Saturday, saying she is "grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services" and the "life-saving medical care" her husband is receiving.
What's up for grabs?
The ruling party often takes a beating during the midterm elections. And many expect a similar outcome this time around.
Many Americans have already cast their ballots in early voting, either by mail or directly at a polling station.
Turnout is usually lower in midterm elections than in presidential ballot years.
All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are on the ballot, as well as 35 Senate seats, just over a third of the upper chamber.