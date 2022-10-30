Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

Widespread voter discontent amid high inflation means that President Joe Biden's Democrats face a tough time holding onto their control of both houses of Congress.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday cast his ballot in the US midterms, taking part in early voting ahead of elections on November 8.

He cast his vote in his hometown of Wilmington in the eastern state of Delaware.

He was accompanied by his granddaughter Natalie, who was voting for the first time.

Biden's Democrats currently have control of both houses of Congress.

But polls suggest that the Republican opposition will likely regain control of both chambers amid widespread voter discontent due to high inflation.

After casting his ballot, Biden told reporters that he was "feeling good" and that the midterms were "not a referendum" but rather "a choice."

"It's a fundamental choice, a choice between two very different visions for the country."

What did Biden say about attack on Pelosi's husband?

Biden also spoke about the attack this week on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their California home.

The president condemned the tense political climate in the United States.

He blamed it on the false claims of former President Donald Trump and his followers that the last election was stolen.

"It's one thing to condemn the violence," Biden said. "But you can't condemn the violence unless you condemn those people who continue to argue the election was not real, that it's being stolen."

The intruder at the Pelosi home, who police identified as a 42-year-old male, fractured her husband's skull but had intended to target the speaker herself.

Pelosi, who as speaker of the House of Representatives is second in line to the US presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.

Pelosi tweeted her first public statement since the attack on Saturday, saying she is "grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services" and the "life-saving medical care" her husband is receiving.

What's up for grabs?

The ruling party often takes a beating during the midterm elections. And many expect a similar outcome this time around.

Many Americans have already cast their ballots in early voting, either by mail or directly at a polling station.

Turnout is usually lower in midterm elections than in presidential ballot years.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are on the ballot, as well as 35 Senate seats, just over a third of the upper chamber.

