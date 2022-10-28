US Speaker of the House Pelosi's husband beat with hammer

Paul Pelosi was attacked and needed hospital treatment after an assailant broke into their San Francisco home. Reports claim the suspect was looking for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" after a break-in at the couple's home in California on Friday.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi was taken to the hospital where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.

The intruder, who police identified as a 42-year-old male, shouted, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" before attacking Paul Pelosi, according to the Associated Press and CNN.

Police said officers found the assailant at the couple's home just before 2:30 a.m. (0930 GMT), where he and Paul Pelosi were scuffling over a hammer.

"When the officers arrived on scene they encountered an adult male and Mrs. Pelosi's husband, Paul," San Francisco police chief Scott told reporters, declining to take questions.

Nancy Pelosi, who as speaker of the House of Representatives is second in line to the US presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.

Home invader attacks Nancy Pelosi's husband To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Circumstances of the attack unclear

The Capitol Police, responsible for protecting Congress, said it was working with the FBI and the San Francisco Police on the investigation. It is still unclear how the attacker got into the home.

Paul Pelosi suffered blunt force injuries from a hammer hitting his head and body, according to two people who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The suspect is in the custody of the San Francisco police.

The attack caps a tumultuous year for her 82-year-old venture capitalist husband, who was convicted of drunk driving after an accident in May and sentenced to five days in jail.

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in a statement.

While the details of and possible motivation for the attack are unclear, it raises questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families.

Threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021. In 2021, Capitol Police investigated 9,625 threats made against members of Congress — nearly three times as many as in 2017.

The attack also came 11 days ahead of the midterm elections.

Reactions from across the political spectrum

Politicians from both major US parties expressed their shock at the attack that hospitalized Paul Pelosi.

"What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery."

President Joe Biden, also a Democrat like Pelosi and Schumer, was in contact with Nancy Pelosi.

"The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family,'' White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The president continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected."

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he reached out to Pelosi, while Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he was "horrified and disgusted" by the attack.

lo/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)