  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures with a raised index finger during his speech at a Democratic National Committee event at the Columbus Club in Washington, U.S. November 2, 2022.
Joe Biden said that candidates for the upcoming midterms refusing to commit to accept the results was 'the path to chaos in America'Image: Leah Millis/REUTERS
PoliticsUnited States of America

Biden urges voters to 'preserve democracy' ahead of midterms

34 minutes ago

The US president has warned of increased political violence as certain Republicans continue to sow doubt about the integrity of American elections.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IzNk

US President Joe Biden called on Americans to unite against "political violence and voter intimidation" in his midterm speech on Wednesday.

His remarks about defending electoral integrity come a week out from midterm elections.

"As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America, for governor, for Congress, for attorney general, for secretary of state, who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in," he said.

"That is the path to chaos in America. It's unprecedented. It's unlawful. And, it is un-American."

Most midterm election forecasts have tipped the Republicans to take control of the House, while the Senate will likely be a toss-up between the two parties.

Biden laments political violence after Pelosi attack

Biden's speech comes a week after an intruder broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an apparent attempt to hold her hostage. Upon realizing the senior Democrat herself was out of town, the intruder attacked her husband, Paul.

"The assailant entered the home asking, 'Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?' Those were the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6," Biden said.

The president said the rhetoric of Republicans who deny the results of the 2020 presidential election and make baseless accusations of voter fraud served only to embolden violence against voters and officials.

"There's an alarming rise in the number of people in this country condoning political violence or simply remaining silent," Biden added. "The silence is complicity."

Biden also said it was possible that a full vote count could take time after the midterms, as it did in November 2020, when complete results took five days to collate. He said Americans were voting early, by mail, and by absentee ballot and that it would take time to tally them "in a legal and orderly manner." 

"It is important for citizens to be patient," he said. 

zc/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

US President Joe Biden arrives to vote early in the midterm elections

Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

Widespread voter discontent amid high inflation means that President Joe Biden's Democrats face a tough time holding onto their control of both houses of Congress.
PoliticsOctober 30, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A South Korean news broadcast of the Thursday missile launches

North Korea fires missile near Japan

Conflicts3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A destroyed tank is seen in a field in the aftermath of fighting between the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in Kasagita town, in Afar region, Ethiopia, February 25, 2022.

AU announces peace deal in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

AU announces peace deal in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Conflicts10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Plastic litter a village in India

Why is India's single-use plastic ban failing?

Why is India's single-use plastic ban failing?

Nature and Environment12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Guarded by police officers, climate activists sit cross-legged on a street, holding up banners

German climate protesters spark anger

German climate protesters spark anger

Society10 hours ago03:12 min
More from Germany

Europe

Prag | Schokolade mit Hanf

Czech Republic on the way to legalizing cannabis

Czech Republic on the way to legalizing cannabis

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Posters of Russian President Vladimir Putin hang on light poles on Qasr El Nile Bridge in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt's difficult balancing act between the West and Russia

Egypt's difficult balancing act between the West and Russia

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Abortion rights activists in Washington DC

Abortion ban may have eroded support, Ohio Republicans fear

Abortion ban may have eroded support, Ohio Republicans fear

PoliticsNovember 1, 202203:02 min
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and Environment11 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage