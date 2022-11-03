Biden urges voters to 'preserve democracy' ahead of midterms

The US president has warned of increased political violence as certain Republicans continue to sow doubt about the integrity of American elections.

US President Joe Biden called on Americans to unite against "political violence and voter intimidation" in his midterm speech on Wednesday.

His remarks about defending electoral integrity come a week out from midterm elections.

"As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America, for governor, for Congress, for attorney general, for secretary of state, who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in," he said.

"That is the path to chaos in America. It's unprecedented. It's unlawful. And, it is un-American."

Most midterm election forecasts have tipped the Republicans to take control of the House, while the Senate will likely be a toss-up between the two parties.

Biden laments political violence after Pelosi attack

Biden's speech comes a week after an intruder broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an apparent attempt to hold her hostage. Upon realizing the senior Democrat herself was out of town, the intruder attacked her husband, Paul.

"The assailant entered the home asking, 'Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?' Those were the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6," Biden said.

The president said the rhetoric of Republicans who deny the results of the 2020 presidential election and make baseless accusations of voter fraud served only to embolden violence against voters and officials.

"There's an alarming rise in the number of people in this country condoning political violence or simply remaining silent," Biden added. "The silence is complicity."

Biden also said it was possible that a full vote count could take time after the midterms, as it did in November 2020, when complete results took five days to collate. He said Americans were voting early, by mail, and by absentee ballot and that it would take time to tally them "in a legal and orderly manner."

"It is important for citizens to be patient," he said.

zc/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP)