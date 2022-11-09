  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
The US Capitol buiilding
The outcome of several congressional races in the US is still hazy as vote counting continuesImage: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
PoliticsUnited States of America

Midterm election: Control of US Congress still up for grabs

49 minutes ago

Despite expectations of sweeping losses, Democrats have defeated Republicans in some key races. But projections put Republicans in the lead for the race for control of the House of Representatives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JENf

Uncertainty loomed over the future of US President Joe Biden's agenda on Wednesday as his Democratic Party vied to maintain control of Congress

Voters went the polls on Tuesday to pick candidates for all 435 seats in the lower chamber of Congress, the House of Representatives, where all delegates serve two-year terms. Meanwhile, 35 Senate seats were up for grabs.

Biden's low approval ratings amid high inflation had been expected to serve a blow to the Democratic Party.

Even following Democrats' better-than-expected results in several state races, Republicans appeared poised to take control of the House of Representatives while the outcome of several Senate races — and ultimate control of the chamber currently split 50-50 — remained too close to call.

'Red tsunami' might be rather small wave: Michaela Küfner

Republicans set to take the House 

Republicans were expected to pick up enough seats to win control of the House of Representatives. 

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority leader who could become the speaker, staked his party's claim for majority early Wednesday. 

"Now let me tell you, you're out late, but when you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and [Democratic House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority," he said early Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, Pelosi said: "While many races remain too close to call, it is clear that House Democratic Members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations across the country."

Still, Democrats had a House win to celebrate. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25, won handily over his Republican rival in Florida, becoming the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. 

Too early to call Senate

The 100-seat upper chamber has been split 50-50 between the two parties but considered blue as US Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, has the tie-breaking vote. 

But who gets the Senate majority now is still uncertain, as it is too early to call seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona. 

A tight race for Georgia's Senate seat seemed particularly likely to head to a runoff on December 6. 

Democrats flipped the Republican-controlled Senate seat of Pennsylvania. John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz, marking a key win for Democrats as they vie to maintain their hold on the Senate. 

John Fetterman: 'We jammed them up'

In Ohio, Republican JD Vance won against Democrat and 10-term congressman Tim Ryan. Vance is set to replace Republican Senator Rob Portman, who is retiring. 

Governors races

Republicans held on to governors' seats in Florida, Texas and Georgia. 

Republican Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, two likely future potential presidential contenders, held on to their governors' seats. 

Big win for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Sumi Somaskanda

Georgia's Republican Governor Brain Kemp also won over his 2018 challenger Stacey Abrams, who had been seeking to become the first Black female governor in US history.

But other Democrats made history. Wes Moore became Maryland's first Black governor, and Massachusetts' Maura Healy is set to become the first openly lesbian governor of a US state. 

Sarah Sanders, one of former President Donald Trump's press secretaries and who served in the former president's administration between 2017 and 2019, has been elected the next governor of Arkansas, according to projections from the Associated Press. She will become the first woman to lead the state after defeating Democratic nominee Chris Jones.

What does this mean for Biden?

Until now, the Democrats had controlled the House of Representatives, albeit by only a handful of seats, and needed to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes in an evenly split Senate. 

Should Republicans take control of the House of Representatives, Biden would have a considerably more difficult time getting lawmakers to pass the legislation he supports. 

A Republican-led House would also be able to launch inquiries that could bog down US politics. Ahead of the election, Republican politicians had promised investigations of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the business dealings of Biden's son Hunter. Senator Ted Cruz predicted that Republicans would impeach Biden if they win back House, saying, "I do think there's a chance of that, whether it's justified or not."

What does it mean for Trump? 

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump tried to take center stage on the eve of the election.

Seeking to make a comeback, he told a rally that he would be making a "very big announcement" next week, possibly hinting at seeking the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 race

But Trump's likely challanger for the party's nomination, Florida's DeSantis, added to his growing popularity by holding on to his governor's seat with around 20% of the votes.

Meanwhile, several Trump-backed candidates in different races lost, most notably Oz in Pennsylvania. 

fb, jsi/sms (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A person holds an absentee ballot in Georgia

Midterm election: Voting enters final stretch — LIVE

Midterm election: Voting enters final stretch — LIVE

First polls are set to close soon as the Republicans seek to wrest control of Congress from President Joe Biden's Democrats. Even modest gains for the opposition could tip the balance of power. Follow DW for the latest.
Politics3 hours ago
Voters standing at polling booths

US midterms: From gerrymandering to voter intimidation

US midterms: From gerrymandering to voter intimidation

The US in 2022 is more polarized than ever. A wide chasm separates the left from the right, and partisan politics affects the voting process in a number of ways ― some of them illegal.
Politics18 hours ago
Democratic voters attend a rally for President Joseph Biden at Florida Memorial University, a historical black college, .

US midterms: 5 key House, Senate and gubernatorial races

US midterms: 5 key House, Senate and gubernatorial races

Results from races for more than 400 congressional seats will come in when election polls close on Tuesday. Can't stay on top of them all? Then keep a close eye on Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
PoliticsNovember 8, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The US Capitol buiilding

Midterm election: Control of US Congress still up for grabs

Politics49 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Man holding Ethiopian national flags during a pro-government rally

Will Ethiopia's shaky Tigray truce hold?

Will Ethiopia's shaky Tigray truce hold?

ConflictsNovember 8, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Xi Jinping in camo on a battleship

Will China's emboldened Xi Jinping take a gamble on Taiwan?

Will China's emboldened Xi Jinping take a gamble on Taiwan?

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Karim Adeyemi raises his hands while playing for Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund loss underlines Flick's dilemma

Dortmund loss underlines Flick's dilemma

Soccer13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Vladimir Putin surrounded by young boys and girls.

Mandatory patriotism classes in Russian schools

Mandatory patriotism classes in Russian schools

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian activist and blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah gestures from behind a defendant's cage

Egypt: Alaa Abdel-Fattah close to dying, says sister

Egypt: Alaa Abdel-Fattah close to dying, says sister

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Voters standing at polling booths

US midterms: From gerrymandering to voter intimidation

US midterms: From gerrymandering to voter intimidation

Politics18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage