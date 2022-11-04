  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Former US President Donald Trump arrives at a midterm campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa
Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White HouseImage: Stephen Maturen/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsUnited States of America

Trump says he will 'very, very, very probably' run again

42 minutes ago

The former US president stopped short of a formal announcement but he is strongly hinting at a run. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is also on the campaign trail ahead of next week's midterm elections.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J3D8

Donald Trump on Thursday stopped just short of announcing another run for the US presidency in 2024.

He is out campaigning for Republicans ahead of next week's midterm elections.

"This is the year we're going to take back the House," he told a cheering crowd in Sioux City, Iowa.

"We're going to take back the Senate. We're going to take back America and then in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House," he said.

"I will very very, very probably do it again," Trump said, "Very, very, very probably." 

Biden playing defense

Meanwhile, the current occupant of the White House, President Joe Biden was also making a campaign swing largely focused on shoring up support in Democratic party strongholds.

US President Joe Biden speaks during an midterm election rally at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California
Biden is fighting to help his party hold off a strong challenge mounted by Republicans for control of the US CongressImage: Saul Loeb/AFP

He argued refusals by Republicans to accept election defeats, starting with Trump's following the 2020 election, risks the nation's democratic survival.

"Democracy is on the ballot," Biden said in Oceanside, California.

"The truth of the matter is that ... this election is going to determine the direction of the country for at least a decade or more."

Biden's four-state, three-day trip also includes New Mexico, Illinois and Pennsylvania, where former President Barack Obama will join him at a rally Saturday.

A president's party typically faces significant losses during midterm elections.

If Republicans seize control of Congress, Biden will likely face a permanent political dogfight and legislative gridlock over the next two years of his administration.

lo/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundeskanzler Scholz besucht China

Germany's Scholz in China to meet Xi Jinping

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta applauds Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien and Tigray delegate Getachew Reda

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans watch a news report showing a rocket launching

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pekka Haavisto, Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Man with a cowboy hat votes in a shed doubling as polling place in Iowa

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

Politics22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage