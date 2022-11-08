US midterms: Biden, Trump take center stage on eve of vote

President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump are holding rallies in Maryland and Ohio in one last ditch attempt to mobilize supporters. The outcome could see a swing toward Republicans in the Senate.

On the eve of midterm elections that could result in a period of divided government in the United States, President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump are set to conduct rallies in a final call to voters on Monday.

It will be the first national election since the violent January 6 insurrection by supporters of Trump. It also comes mid-way through Biden's term as president, serving as a test of support for Biden.

Trump's final event will occur in Ohio while Biden's last pitch to mobilize voters will take place in Maryland, where the Democratic nominee, Wes Moore, is expected to win back the Republican-held governorship.

Trump with an eye on a White House return

Republicans and Democrats traded final blows ahead of the vote that could thwart Biden's presidency, weaken Western support for Ukraine and even open the door for a return to the White House for Trump.

Control of the Senate could be decided by just a handful of results. Besides Ohio, one of the tightest races is occurring in Pennsylvania, where Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is up against Republican TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

"This is one of the most important races in America," Fetterman told a crowd on Monday outside a union hall near a steel plate mill in Coatesville, some 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Philadelphia. "Dr. Oz has spent over $27 million (€26.95 million) of his own money. But this seat isn't for sale."

Musk backs GOP

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, whose purchase of Twitter has Democrats worried that it could unleash a wave of disinformation, used his platform on Monday to back the GOP.

"I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he tweeted.

Nevertheless, that message came too late for more than 40 million Americans who had already cast early ballots.

What you need to know about the election

US voters on Tuesday will elect their representatives in Congress. All of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives up for grabs, as well as 35 seats in the Senate.

Even with people voting in all 50 states, just a handful of battleground elections will likely determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the House of Representatives and Senate.

If the Democrats lose control of one or both houses of Congress, Biden will unlikely be able to pass much, if any, legislation in the second half of his term due to long-standing Republican policy to block nearly all bills coming from a Democratic White House.

In addition to the congressional races, 36 states are electing their governors.

jsi/rs (AP, Reuters, AFP)