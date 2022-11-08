  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Iran protests
Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Biden's popularity is on the wane while his predecessor Trump may yet return to the White House in two years
PoliticsUnited States of America

US midterms: Biden, Trump take center stage on eve of vote

1 hour ago

President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump are holding rallies in Maryland and Ohio in one last ditch attempt to mobilize supporters. The outcome could see a swing toward Republicans in the Senate.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JAvj

On the eve of midterm elections that could result in a period of divided government in the United States, President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump are set to conduct rallies in a final call to voters on Monday.

It will be the first national election since the violent January 6 insurrection by supporters of Trump. It also comes mid-way through Biden's term as president, serving as a test of support for Biden.

Trump's final event will occur in Ohio while Biden's last pitch to mobilize voters will take place in Maryland, where the Democratic nominee, Wes Moore, is expected to win back the Republican-held governorship.

Trump with an eye on a White House return

Republicans and Democrats traded final blows ahead of the vote that could thwart Biden's presidency, weaken Western support for Ukraine and even open the door for a return to the White House for Trump.

Control of the Senate could be decided by just a handful of results. Besides Ohio, one of the tightest races is occurring in Pennsylvania, where Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is up against Republican TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

Obama calls out political violence at rally ahead of midterms

"This is one of the most important races in America," Fetterman told a crowd on Monday outside a union hall near a steel plate mill in Coatesville, some 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Philadelphia. "Dr. Oz has spent over $27 million (€26.95 million) of his own money. But this seat isn't for sale."

Musk backs GOP

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, whose purchase of Twitter has Democrats worried that it could unleash a wave of disinformation, used his platform on Monday to back the GOP.

"I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he tweeted.

Nevertheless, that message came too late for more than 40 million Americans who had already cast early ballots.

What you need to know about the election

US voters on Tuesday will elect their representatives in Congress. All of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives up for grabs, as well as 35 seats in the Senate.

Even with people voting in all 50 states, just a handful of battleground elections will likely determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the House of Representatives and Senate.

If the Democrats lose control of one or both houses of Congress, Biden will unlikely be able to pass much, if any, legislation in the second half of his term due to long-standing Republican policy to block nearly all bills coming from a Democratic White House.

In addition to the congressional races, 36 states are electing their governors. 

jsi/rs (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Young voters in US motivated by policies

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Donald Trump on a stage next to three US flags

Opinion: Midterm vote is decisive moment for US democracy

Opinion: Midterm vote is decisive moment for US democracy

Donald Trump is back and all over the US midterm ballot — and there's nothing even his own party can do about it, says DW's Michaela Küfner.
04.2012 Moderatorin Journal Michaela Küfner
Michaela Küfner
Commentary
Politics6 hours ago
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

US midterms: Biden, Trump take center stage on eve of vote

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man installs a solar panel

Africa faces climate disaster but is also a beacon of hope

Africa faces climate disaster but is also a beacon of hope

Climate7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Security personnel and people gather in front of a gate of the Tihar prison in New Delhi, India

India: Conjugal rights debate puts focus on jail reform

India: Conjugal rights debate puts focus on jail reform

Law and Justice11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Babyboom nach Stromausfall

How well are Germans prepared for a blackout?

How well are Germans prepared for a blackout?

Politics9 hours ago03:48 min
More from Germany

Europe

NASAMS simulates the defence during Ramstein Alloy exercise in Latvia

Updates: Ukraine receives first NASAMS air defense systems

Updates: Ukraine receives first NASAMS air defense systems

Conflicts11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian women students protest at Sanandaj Technical and Vocational University

Iran's universities under spotlight as protests persist

Iran's universities under spotlight as protests persist

Society11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA - Midterm-Wahl

Young voters in US motivated by policies

Young voters in US motivated by policies

Politics18 hours ago02:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Foreign and Peruvian tourist rest in the boat where they have been detained at the Cuninico community in Loreto

Peru Indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

Peru Indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

CrimeNovember 5, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage