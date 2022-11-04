  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Interior of an Eastern European grocery store in Cleveland Ohio
US midterms are also a vote on support for UkraineImage: Nils Hühnerfürst/DW
PoliticsUnited States of America

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

Ines Pohl
1 hour ago

Americans of Eastern European heritage tend to vote conservatively. But that could change, as Republicans have said they will reduce support for Ukraine if they win the midterm elections.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J2kW

The aroma of freshly baked bread, nut strudel and cinnamon buns wafts through the air. There's also a faint whiff of cheese. "That's the smell of home," 76-year-old Ludmilla tells DW. She has been coming to Rudy's Strudel & Bakery for almost 30 years to get her fix of Eastern European treats. Half of Parma's 80,000 residents have Ukrainian roots. The town in northern Ohio is home to the largest Ukrainian immigrant community in North America.

Beige storefront with a parking lot in front. Banner bearing name of store
Rudy's store sells traditional Ukrainian foodsImage: Nils Hühnerfürst/DW

At the back of the shop, huge pots with dumplings simmer on a gas stove. Yeast pastries ferment in tall metal containers. Women wearing babushkas — traditional, colorful headscarves — stand by long tables making pierogis, or Ukrainian dumplings. Lidia Trempe, whose mother fled Ukraine and took over this shop in 1974, now runs the business. She tells DW about the history of these foods.

Hunger and fear are back

"Traditionally, pierogis are without meat, which was important for Ukrainians, as Russian have always kept food artificially scarce for us," says Lidia, a political scientist. She says things were better in her parent's home country. But then, war broke out and now hunger and fear are back.

Women wearing hair nets stand around a large wooden-topped table in a baekshop kitchen
Women baking to raise funds for UkraineImage: Nils Hühnerfürst/DW

"When we heard about the war, the night the attack first happened, we were up all night, because I have cousins in Ukraine," says Lidia. "So what we did is that following Saturday, we donated the money from all pierogis we sold to Ukraine, which raised about 10,000 dollars that very day."

War brings Eastern Europeans together

The war has brought Parma's Eastern European community closer together, says Lidia. Adding that Poles and Ukrainians have not always gotten along. But now, with war raging, Ukraine's neighbors are getting anxious, too.

"This war isn't just miles and miles away, it's right here, it's on our front doorstep, it's on our telephones, it's in our emails, it is happening to us, and it's the same exact thing that happened to our parents," says Lidia.

Lidia Trempe wearing a floral headscarf stands in a kitchen
The war in Ukraine affects us all, says Lidia TrempeImage: Nils Hühnerfürst/DW

Of course, there is gratitude for everything the US has done to support Ukraine. Lidia hopes it will continue assisting the country. So far, the US has provided the most military and financial support for Ukraine. The White House has promised to keep up its support for as long as necessary. But ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, this issue has become politicized. More and more politicians say there needs to be a limit to how much support can be provided, given that Americans are facing inflation and rising costs at home. Lidia prefers not to comment on these claims, since she doesn't want to alienate any of her customers.

Trump voter turned Democrat

Michael Dobronos, in contrast, does not mind speaking his mind. The lawyer, whose parents were born in Ukraine, has voted Republican all his life. Many Americans of Eastern European descent tend to vote for the conservative party, rejecting left-leaning politics owing to their experience with communism. But that could change in this year's midterms.

"I voted for Trump twice, but I cannot believe the Republican party has abandoned Ukraine and its fight for freedom," he says. "I've always voted for conservative candidates. However, I will break that tradition in this midterm. I cannot support JD Vance because of his anti-Ukrainian views."

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, stands behind a lectern with two microphones. In the background a monitor screen and the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on July 20, 2022Image: Saul Loeb/Pool Photo/AP/picture alliance

Republican candidate JD Vance is running for the US Senate and has made clear he does not support Ukraine, saying that "it is not America First to ignore the problems of your own country and to focus instead on Ukraine — enough with the warmongering, enough with the escalation, let's focus on our own citizens, our own problems and ignore the candidates who want us to fight a war with Vladimir Putin because it makes them feel tough."

Election outcome could have major consequences

Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader in the US House of Representatives, recently signaled his party would reduce US support for Ukraine should his party win back the House majority on November 8.

Surveys show that JD Vance and his Democratic rival Tim Ryan are neck-to-neck in Ohio. It is possible the state's eastern European community will sway the election in Ryan's favor.

Democrats are expected to lose votes

It looks likely the Democrats will suffer significant losses across the country. It is also possible that the Republicans will cut back Ukraine aid as of next year should they win a majority in the House. In light of growing inflation, many Americans are questioning the money spent on Ukraine and demanding more help for their own country.

But to Lidia Tempe, that would be a catastrophe: "Our children are watching what we are setting up for the next generation. It's about them. It's about these children that don't have a home."

 

This article was translated from German.

Herbsttreffen der Medienfrauen 2017 Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl Bureau head of DW's Washington Studio@inespohl
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundeskanzler Scholz besucht China

Germany's Scholz meets Xi Jinping in China visit

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta applauds Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien and Tigray delegate Getachew Reda

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans watch a news report showing a rocket launching

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pekka Haavisto, Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

PoliticsNovember 3, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior of an Eastern European grocery store in Cleveland Ohio

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

Politics1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage