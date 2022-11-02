US Federal Reserve raises interest rates to 14-year high

The hike takes the rates to their highest point since 2008, but the bank signaled future increases could be smaller.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a fourth consecutive three-quarter point interest rate increase.

It takes the benchmark lending rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest since January 2008.

In a statement after its two-day policy meeting, the US central bank vowed to keep raising interest rates "sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time."

It however said it will consider the impact on the economy when deciding.

"We will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."

lo/es (AFP, AP, Reuters)