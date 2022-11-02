  1. Skip to content
The US Federal Reserve Bank building in Washington
The US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates amid a slowing economyImage: J. Scott Applewhite/KEYSTONE/picture alliance
BusinessUnited States of America

US Federal Reserve raises interest rates to 14-year high

15 minutes ago

The hike takes the rates to their highest point since 2008, but the bank signaled future increases could be smaller.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iz1h

The US Federal Reserveon Wednesday announced a fourth consecutive three-quarter point interest rate increase.

It takes the benchmark lending rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest since January 2008.

In a statement after its two-day policy meeting, the US central bank vowed to keep raising interest rates "sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time."

It however said it will consider the impact on the economy when deciding.

"We will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."

More to follow...

lo/es (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement November 2022

www.federalreserve.gov
Posters of Russian President Vladimir Putin hang on light poles on Qasr El Nile Bridge in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt's difficult balancing act between the West and Russia

Politics4 hours ago
