US Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve is the United States' central bank. It's played a pivotal role in guiding the US through the global financial crisis through its low-interest monetary policy.

The Federal reserve is the guardian of financial stability in the US. This page collates recent DW content on the central bank's moves and decisions.

DW Business – Africa 09.11.2021

Fed warns of global risks from Evergrande crisis - How to get refugee women into the workforce - Corralling corals off the coast of Bonaire
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 03.11.2021

Scaling Back Stimulus - Green Finance or Greenwashing?
April 9, 2017 - Washington, DC, USA - 20170409: The Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C |

US Fed reports supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and inflation 20.10.2021

The US Federal Reserve's "beige book" on economic conditions reports pandemic-related uncertainty. Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US growth and contributed to inflation.
28.08.2019, Der SUV Grandland X wird im Opel-Werk Eisenach montiert. In der bisher auf Kleinwagen spezialisierten Autofabrik in Eisenach startete an diesem Tag die Produktion des Stadtgeländewagens Grandland. Für den SUV, der bisher in Frankreich gebaut wird, nutzt Opel eine PSA-Plattform. Das Eisenacher Werk mit derzeit noch 1400 Beschäftigten hatte bis zur Investitionsentscheidung für den Grandland im Juni 2018 auf der Kippe gestanden.

Global supply crunch fuels German inflation 30.09.2021

As Europe's biggest economy is recovering from the pandemic, prices jumped more than 4% in September. Delivery delays and shortages are fueling German inflation, which seems unlikely to go away anytime soon.

DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 22.09.2021

Fed says it will 'soon' slow bond-buying program - Evergrande reassures creditors over $36m repayment - Black market cigarette trade booms in Indonesia
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, China's President Xi Jinping, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro pose for a photo at the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 14, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

Emerging economies stymied by rising interest rates and COVID 02.09.2021

Emerging markets like the BRICS countries have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. How quickly they recover depends not only on vaccination rates, but also on the US Federal Reserve.

DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 30.08.2021

US Fed will tighten policy later in year at earliest - Electric pickup, SUV maker Rivian files for IPO - RV sales surge as travel restrictions bite down
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 27.08.2021

US Fed still expects to tighten policy this year - Merkel discusses investment with African leaders
This Aug. 18, 2021 shows the Jackson Hole Resort Store downtown Jackson, Wyo. The outdoor clothing and gear company Patagonia has decided to quit supplying Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with its products, fallout from the resort owner Jay Kemmerer's support of the House Freedom Caucus. The resort, which is Patagonia's largest single customer in the Jackson Hole area, operates retail stores in Teton Village and the town of Jackson. The outdoor gear and clothing company Patagonia has stopped providing its merchandise for sale at a Wyoming ski resort to protest the owners' sponsorship of a Republican fundraiser featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene and other core supporters of former President Donald Trump. (Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News

Jackson Hole: Is a U-turn in monetary policy coming? 26.08.2021

The slightest hints from central bankers can send markets swooning. A reduction of asset purchases or lower interest rates can cause havoc. But at some stage it has to happen. The question is when is the right time?

Sternhausen, Scherg (Acipenser stellatus), Portraet, Oesterreich | starry sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, sevruga (Acipenser stellatus), portrait, Austria

Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's endangered sturgeons 12.08.2021

Mountainous and home to many glacier-fed rivers, Georgia is ideal for hydropower. Although it already generates more than 80% of its electricity this way, consumption is increasing and the government wants to build more dams. But Georgia is also a biodiversity hotspot and conservationists are concerned that plans for two new dams could threaten one of the world's most ancient fish.

Why central banks are racing to launch digital currencies 09.08.2021

The rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin initially spooked central banks. Concerned about what adoption could mean for their ability to implement economic policy, they are now racing to create their own digital money.
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 29.07.2021

Fed signals steps towards tapering stimulus program - The cost of climate change on our daily lives - Growing popularity of night trains spurs new routes
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 28.07.2021

Fed signals steps towards tapering stimulus program - German federal court finds Cum-Ex trading illegal - Low-interest rates spark US real-estate boom
Ein Teilnehmer einer Kundgebung gegen den gewaltsamen Tod des Afroamerikaners George Floyd durch einen weißen Polizisten hält vor der US-Botschaft ein Plakat mit der Aufschrift „Racism kills“ (Rassismus tötet) hoch. Nach wochenlanger Corona-Einschränkung gibt es bei Demonstrationen in Berlin ab diesem Wochenende keine begrenzte Teilnehmerzahl mehr. Laut Polizei sind am heutigen Samstag (30.05.2020) mehrere Dutzend Demonstrationen angemeldet.

'Dismantle' systemic racism, UN urges 28.06.2021

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the dehumanization of Black people has fed a culture of tolerance for racial discrimination and violence.
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 22.06.2021

Fed optimistic on inflation, but recovery is uneven – Bitcoin stumbles, China steps up regulation - Dubai sets sights on travel, tourism rebound
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 16.06.2021

Inflation pushes Fed to move up rate-hike timeline - Chinese investment in Europe retreats in 2020
