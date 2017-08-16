  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Climate change
Beethovenfest
SocietyGermany

The German national anthem and its pitfalls

Carla Bleiker
September 6, 2023

A spectator at the US Open was kicked out after chanting what used to be the lyrics of the German national anthem, but is now a reminder of the country's Nazi past. Here's what you need to know about the anthem.

https://p.dw.com/p/2iGX1
German flag on a boat
Germany has a complicated relationship with its national anthemImage: Eberhard Thonfeld/IMAGO

German tennis player Alexander Zverev had reported the spectator to the umpire after he heard him singing "Deutschland über alles," or Germany above everything, during Zverev's match against Italy's Jannik Sinner.

The phrase used to be part of the lyrics of the German national anthem, but was removed after World War II. 

"He started singing the Hitler anthem. That was too much," Zverev said to reporters. "As a German, I'm not proud of that part of history and it's not OK to do that."

Confused about why a former national anthem lyric triggers such strong reactions? We got you covered. 

Alexander Zverev during a tennis match
Zverev said that many people had heard the spectator chanting the offending lyric, and that he couldn't let it stand.Image: Dubreuil Corinne/abaca/picture alliance

How the 'Song of Germany' became the national anthem

Composed by Joseph Haydn, the much-admired melody for the "Lied der Deutschen" (Song of the Germans) - also known as the "Deutschlandlied" (Song of Germany) - was first performed in 1797 to honor Holy Roman Emperor Francis II, who would later become the emperor of Austria.

The lyrics were added by the German poet August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben in 1841. He was a big proponent of a unified Germany, which he believed preferable to all the small principalities with their own rulers that still existed in his time.

That's why his first words of the eventual anthem were "Deutschland, Deutschland über alles / Über alles in der Welt" (Germany, Germany above all / Above all in the world).

In 1922, the "Lied der Deutschen," still in its entirety at the time, was officially declared the national anthem of the Weimar Republic.

The Nazi problem

When Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s, the Nazi regime misused the first verse - "Deutschland über alles" - to emphasize what they saw as Germany's superiority to all other nations.

That's why the Allies prohibited the public singing of the "Lied der Deutschen" after they vanquished Nazi Germany to bring World War II to an end in 1945. When Chancellor Konrad Adenauer requested to reintroduce the song as the national anthem of West Germany in 1952, he made it very clear that only the third verse would be sung. It begins with "Einigkeit und Recht und Freiheit / Für das deutsche Vaterland," which translates to "Unity and justice and freedom / for the German fatherland."

The former communist East Germany had its own hymn, "Auferstanden aus Ruinen," or Risen from the Ruins." In 1991, a year after reunification, all of Germany then adopted the third stanza of the "Song of Germany" as its unified anthem.  

Thus, today, the German national anthem consists of just this third verse.

Not a crime ― but likely a faux pas 

It can still be tricky for non-Germans to get the anthem right. That became clear at another tennis event, when a US soloist performed the first verse at the opening of a Fed Cup match on the Hawaiian island of Maui in February 2017, angering German athletes and fans alike.

Though most Germans find the redacted lines, including a second verse that praises German women and wine, distasteful or undesirable, it is not a crime to perform the whole "Lied der Deutschen" at events.

However, the person at the mic would not be singing the actual national anthem of Germany, which is the third verse ― and the third verse only.

Edited by: Andreas Illmer

Carla Bleiker
Carla Bleiker Editor, channel manager and reporter focusing on US politics and science@cbleiker
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

LGBTQ rights activists Stasia and Alina speak to DW.

Fighting for LGBTQ rights and for Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 6, 202304:06 min
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bola Tinubu

Nigeria: President Tinubu's 100 days of crises

Nigeria: President Tinubu's 100 days of crises

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Narendra Modi on a screen in front of India's parliament

India or Bharat: What is behind the name row?

India or Bharat: What is behind the name row?

SocietySeptember 6, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of the entrance to the main exhibition hall of the iAA auto show 2023 in Munich

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A pier stretches out into the Baltic Sea as the sun rises

What is the Three Seas Initiative and why is it expanding?

What is the Three Seas Initiative and why is it expanding?

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Vehicles are seen departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada.

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

OffbeatSeptember 5, 202302:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kolumbien Bogota | Frau auf Motorrad

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

SocietySeptember 6, 202301:54 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage