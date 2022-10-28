German economy: Surprise growth and record inflation
1 hour ago
Analysts believed the economy would contract, instead, it showed a modest increase in the third quarter. But the good news was tempered by a new inflation high in October.
https://p.dw.com/p/4In0d
Advertisement
The German Federal Statistics Office (Destatis) announced better-than-expected figures for the German economy in the third quarter on Friday.
Output, powered by consumer spending, increased by 0.3% quarter on quarter, preliminary figures show.
"The German economy managed to hold its ground despite difficult framework conditions of the global economy with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain interruptions, rising prices, and the war in Ukraine," Destatis said.
"Today's positive growth data is a welcome surprise. However, it does not mean that the German economy will be able to prevent a recession," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski told the AFP news agency. "The recession is only delayed, not canceled."
Earlier in October, the International Monetary Fund in its World Economic Outlook predicted that key European economies, including Germany, would fall into a "technical recession" next year.