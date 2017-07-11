US-Mexico presidents talk immigration, COVID in call

US President Joe Biden and Mexican President Lopez Obrador discussed COVID vaccines, immigration, and the US-Mexico relationship during a call on Monday.

Both Biden and Obrador said it was important to maintain good relations with one another.

"This is what I know, the United States and Mexico are stronger when we stand together," said Biden at the beginning of the call.

Biden on migration to the US

Coming into the meeting, the US was reporting a new surge of undocumented migrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border. Biden said he wants to take a softer approach to immigration compared to former President Donald Trump, who demanded Mexico pay for a wall across the more than 3,000 km (1,860 mile) border.

"We haven’t been perfect neighbors to each other," said Biden during the call.

More to come...

