 US hits back at Iran-linked militia in Iraq after rocket attack | News | DW | 29.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US hits back at Iran-linked militia in Iraq after rocket attack

The US military says it has attacked an Iranian-backed militia inside Syria and Iraq — possibly using drones. The "defensive strikes" follow a rocket barrage in northern Iraq that killed an American contractor.

Syrien US F-15 Kampfflugzeug (picture-alliance/EPA/US Air Force/M. Bruch)

US Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffmann said the strikes would "degrade" the ability of the Kataeb Hezbollah (KH) to "conduct future attacks" against the multinational coalition involved in Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), based in Kuwait.

HK, also known as Hezbollah Brigades, is a force separate from the Lebanese group Hezbollah, and had a "strong linkage with Iran's Quds Force," asserted the Pentagon.

The strikes had hit three HK locations in Iraq and two in Syria, it said, and had targeted weapons storage and command facilities. The Pentagon gave no details on how the strikes were conducted.

Drones, say sources

Reuters quoted military sources as sayings strikes in Iraq — said by sources to have been drone attacks — had killed several fighters in the Iraqi district of Qaim, on the border with Syria.

Another source quoted by Associated Press but not confirmed said at least 12 brigade fighters had died in US strikes along the Iraq-Syria border.

Friday night's rocket barrage on an Iraqi base near Kirkuk had resulted in the death of an American civilian contractor, said Hoffmann.

The barrage of "30-plus" rockets had also wounded four US service members and two Iraqi Security Force members, he added.

Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) was established in 2014 as an international task force to deal with then-resurgent Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.

The coalition claims to have since "liberated nearly 110,000 square kilometers (42,471 square miles) from Daesh [IS] control, eliminating their self-proclaimed territorial caliphate and freeing 7.7 million people from Daesh oppression."

ipj/rc (dpa, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Iraq: US civilian killed in attack on military base

A US contractor is dead and several security personnel are injured following a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq. The US has threatened a 'decisive response' to any harm to Americans in Iraq. (28.12.2019)  

Syria: Germany's Heiko Maas, EU urge end to deadly Idlib campaign

The German foreign minister has urged Syria's warring parties to cease fighting and secure "a lasting ceasefire." Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have fled a fresh Russian offensive in Idlib province. (29.12.2019)  

Iraq's president threatens to quit after rejecting Iran's allies in parliament

Iraq has been thrown into deeper political crisis after the president rejected a pro-Iran candidate for premier and threatened to resign. The protest movement welcomed the president's decision. (26.12.2019)  

WWW links

Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR)

Tens of thousands of strikes flown since 2014

Related content

Pentagon PK Veröffentlichung Bildmaterial al-Baghdadi Einsatz

Pentagon releases videos from raid on 'Islamic State' leader 31.10.2019

The general who oversaw the killing of the "Islamic State" leader says the US is on alert for "retribution." The Pentagon released photos and video of the nighttime operation.

Kampfjets F-16

Netherlands admits killing up to 70 civilians in botched airstrike in Iraq 04.11.2019

The Dutch government has admitted involvement in a 2015 airstrike in northern Iraq that killed about 70 people. A bomb dropped by a Dutch F-16 fighter killed civilians, including children.

Syrien Ölfelder

US to deploy troops in northern Syria to protect oil fields 25.10.2019

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the Pentagon was considering sending troops and armored vehicles to protect oil fields, controlled by Syrian Kurds, which might fall into the hands of the "Islamic State."

Advertisement