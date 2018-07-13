 US General Ben Hodges: ′Russia only respects strength′ | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 17.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

US General Ben Hodges: 'Russia only respects strength'

In the space of a week, the US president has attacked NATO and cozied up to Vladimir Putin. Retired US Army General Ben Hodges told DW that Trump alienating US allies "worries every military professional" he knows.

US General Ben Hodges (picture-alliance/dpa/Sputnik)

After military experience in Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan, Lieutenant General Frederick "Ben" Hodges served his last military assignment as commander of the United States Army in Europe, before his retirement in December 2017. Now living in Frankfurt, Germany, he is Pershing Chair of Strategic Studies at the Washington-based Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).

DW: What did you make of President Vladimir Putin's meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Helsinki? Do you share what seems to be the common view: that it was a diplomatic disaster that undermines multilateral alliances like NATO?

Hodges: I'm reluctant to say anything is a disaster so immediately after it happened. It's just going to take a little bit of time for things to filter out. Certainly all the reports I've seen would indicate that nobody was happy with it except the Russians. I think, on the plus side, at least there have been no announcements of something like: you can do what you want with Ukraine or Georgia. There's no indication that this was like in the 18th century, when great powers traded away space to each other. I think there's a little bit of a sigh of relief that way.

I think it's going to be a huge problem for Trump in the US, because so many Republicans have also come out with very strong criticism, that he didn't put a stake in the heart of this whole business about Russian meddling in the US election. He wouldn't condemn it, he didn't hold Putin accountable, I mean, it's inexplicable.

Watch video 01:32
Now live
01:32 mins.

Donald Trump draws fierce criticism after Putin summit

DW: Trump began his European trip by criticizing NATO allies and ended it by failing to criticize Putin. What should we read into that?

First and foremost, our great alliance NATO – it's not perfect, lots of work that always needs doing – but it's still the most successful alliance in the history of the world. The alliance has made it through tough times before, but it was always because the nations shared common interests and values, and there was never a question that the US would always provide leadership. For the first time in my life, the American president put that in question, which really concerns me. What is new is that the president is so openly disrespectful and dismissive of our most important allies – that worries every military professional I know.

Helsinki Trump Putin (picture alliance/dpa)

Many people interpreted the Helsinki meeting as a disaster for Trump

Read more: Trump ignites firestorm with attacks on Germany

Secondly, I don't think the president appreciates alliances and international organizations. I think that's unfortunate, because for the US, the alliance is an essential part of our overall national security strategy. The 30,000 troops that are in Germany are not there to defend Germany, that's part of our overall contribution to collective security. And frankly Germany is the essential ally for the US, because of the access it gives us to do so much. It's our forward presence, if you will, our intelligence cooperation. I've always believed that Germany is the ally the US should be working hardest to have that relationship with. The fact that the president singled out the chancellor: I think that was a terrible mistake.

Read more: Opinion: Trump-Putin summit was a troubling media circus

DW: But many analysts and conservative German politicians shared Trump's criticism that Germany should be spending more on defense.

Yes, having said all that, while most of the nations were beginning to do more in terms of burden-sharing, I think the president drew a lot of attention to it and probably added some momentum to it, which is needed. So I think he should get some credit for that. Honestly, half of America doesn't understand either why European countries don't do more. But I didn't like the way it's done – I think it's harmful in the long run.

DW: A lot of the points that Trump made – on NATO spending, and on Nord Stream 2 – are shared by defense analysts. So it just Trump's style that bothers people?

I don't want to say it's just style – that minimizes the damage that Trump does to these relationships. Style is a part of it, but it's much worse than that, it's a disregard for our allies and what it means to be an ally. Germany does so much to help the alliance, and to help the United States, which doesn't fit into this 2 percent (the percentage of GDP that NATO wants its members to spend on defense - DW). I really don't like that 2 percent as the only measure. I understand why we have it, but I think it's time for a much more sophisticated approach to burden-sharing, and what it really means. What the alliance needs Germany to do just doesn't fit neatly under that 2 percent.

Watch video 06:15
Now live
06:15 mins.

Trump's European trip 'an unblemished win for Putin'

DW: Some people in Germany are a little distrustful of NATO and the Cold War rhetoric of antagonism towards Russia. They aren't Trump supporters, but they certainly don't want conflict with Russia either. Do you think there's any truth to the idea that we make the threat of Russia bigger than it is?

No, absolutely not. For 400 hundred years, Russia has always used every element of its power, whether it's economic, diplomatic, or military power, to achieve what it wanted. We need to be realistic about it: Russia only respects strength. Russia's the one that invaded Ukraine, Russia's the one that invaded Georgia, Russia's the one that's threatening Baltic countries, and talks about Romania, Denmark, and Sweden being nuclear targets – this is a real threat.

Now, there's not a long line of Russian tanks sitting across the border with engines running waiting to launch a ground invasion. I don't expect that, although they've retained that capability in combination with cyber- and misinformation, and the threat of nuclear weapons. Number two: all of us, including the US, disarmed significantly in the last few years because we thought Russia was going to be our partner. The last American tank went home from Germany five years ago. The Bundeswehr almost completely disarmed, and now because of what Russia has done, everybody is hustling to rebuild sufficient capability to deter.

Read more: German politicians rally round Merkel after Trump's NATO tirade

DW: So in that context, how worrying was this summit, and the apparent hold that Putin has over Trump?

Well, the fact that they met is not bad. In fact, the tenser the situation is the more you would want people to meet to make sure there are no misunderstandings. The problem is so many people don't have confidence in what President Trump is doing or saying. Meeting for the sake of meeting is not helpful if you're not clear about expectations and if you're not putting pressure on Russia. Again, the Russians only respect strength, and I think right now the alliance does not look strong, and the president does not look strong.

  • Putin and Trump

    The weirdest moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    Stiff body language

    Although the US president had nothing but warm words for his Russian counterpart ahead of their meeting, their posture upon meeting was significantly more awkward. As they met for a brief photo call before close-door talks, the two men avoided eye contact and seemed unsure of how best to approach one another, with Trump slouching in his seat and Putin remaining engimatic.

  • Trump and Putin

    The weirdest moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    Trump questions US intelligence services

    "They said they think it's Russia; I have President Putin, he just said it's not Russia," said Trump, on assurances from US intelligence agenices that the Russian government meddled in the 2016 presidential elections. This came mere seconds after Putin admitted in a press conference that he had be hoping for him to win over rival Hillary Clinton.

  • Protestor at Trump Putin press conference

    The weirdest moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    Reporter pulled for protest

    A reporter for the progressive US publication "The Nation" was forcibly removed from the presidents' joint press conference, apparently for holding a sign. The sign seemed to read "Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty."

  • Donald Trump

    The weirdest moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    But her emails

    After giving a series of rambling answers to questions about Syria and Russian hacking, Trump was asked why he would trust President Putin's assurances over his own intelligence services. He abruptly changed the subject to Hillary Clinton. "Where are those servers?" he asked. "Where are Hillary Clinton's emails?"

  • Vladimir Putin

    The weirdest moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    Power posturing

    President Putin reacted aggressively to questions from US reporters from the new agencies Reuters and the Associated Press. "Can you name a single fact?" he asked. He also swerved around a US reporter's question as to whether he directed government agents to interfere in American politics.

  • Finnland Helsinki PK Treffen Trump Putin (picture-alliance/newscom/D. Silpa)

    The weirdest moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    In your court

    "The ball's in your court," said Putin with an air of forced joviality as he presented Trump with a gift to mark their meeting. Trump had already congratulated the Russian president on "one of the best ever" World Cup tournaments. After he was handed the soccer ball, Trump appeared to surprise onlookers by tossing it into the crowd, where it was given to his wife Melania Trump.

  • Trump and Putin

    The weirdest moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    Half-hearted hug

    The two men again appeared ill at ease with one another at the end of the press conference, a stark contrast to their vows to work towards stronger ties. Both leaders were uncomfortably prompted to deny the existence of a "dossier" of compromising material collected by Russian agents during Trump's visits to the country before he was president.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


DW recommends

German politicians rally round Angela Merkel after Donald Trump's NATO tirade

Trump's attacks on Germany have become routine, but they have strengthened rather than weakened the chancellor at home. So, does Trump merely have a personal problem with Merkel, or does he have other motives? (12.07.2018)  

Ukrainians nervous that Trump, Putin could decide on Crimea question

The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has many concerned in Kyiv. Many fear there is a chance the leaders will come to an agreement on the annexation of Crimea without involving Ukraine. (16.07.2018)  

Donald Trump calls EU, Russia, China 'foes' ahead of summit with Vladimir Putin

The US president listed the EU, China and Russia as economic "foes" in an interview. He also said he has a "big problem" with Germany over its contributions to NATO as well as its pipeline deal with Russia. (15.07.2018)  

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – What is the controversy about?

Berlin is under increasing pressure to pull the plug on Nord Stream 2, the planned gas pipeline that would link Russia and Germany below the Baltic Sea. Here is what you need to know about the massive project. (14.07.2018)  

German government feuds over military spending increases after NATO summit

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives want more money for Germany's military. But their Social Democratic coalition partners have pushed back, warning that Germany should not cave into demands made by Donald Trump. (13.07.2018)  

NATO summit: Trump hails alliance spending promises after crisis meeting

Donald Trump spoke positively of a reportedly discordant emergency meeting with 28 other NATO countries. He suggested that allies had caved in after expressing his displeasure over low levels of defense spending. (12.07.2018)  

Opinion: Trump-Putin summit was a troubling media circus

US President Donald Trump clearly showed weakness in his high-profile meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin. It was a diplomatic mistake made on the world stage, writes DW's Bernd Riegert. (17.07.2018)  

After making nice with Angela Merkel at NATO summit, Donald Trump reignites spending spat on Twitter

After praising the US's relationship with Germany, President Donald Trump is accusing the country of skimping on its defense budget. Earlier in the day, he'd put on a smile while addressing reporters with Angela Merkel. (11.07.2018)  

The weirdest moments of the Trump-Putin summit

Despite praising each other ahead of the meaning, the body language between the two leaders was anything but warm. Hillary Clinton's emails, awkward hugs and non-answers were the major takeaways from the summit. (16.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Donald Trump draws fierce criticism after Putin summit  

Trump's European trip 'an unblemished win for Putin'  

Related content

Finnland Helsinki PK Treffen Trump Putin

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin give their spins on Helsinki summit 17.07.2018

In an interview with US media, Trump claimed Germany's chancellor is "paying Russia billions of dollars." Putin claimed a probe into Russian meddling is just "political games." Both appeared fond of newfound relations.

Helsinki Trump-Putin Gipfel

What Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin should agree on in Helsinki 15.07.2018

Trump said he hoped for an "extraordinary relationship" with Russia ahead of a summit with Putin. Their talks will cover several tricky topics, but there's one uncontroversial issue where real progress is possible.

USA Wahlkampf Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump in Tampa

Germans fear Donald Trump more than Vladimir Putin, poll finds 15.07.2018

The United States may be Germany's No. 1 ally, but two-thirds of Germans think that the US president is more dangerous than his Russian counterpart. That's not surprising when you look at Germany's political priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

US General Ben Hodges: 'Russia only respects strength'

How Chinese equestrian sports are profiting from German know-how

Germany: Ex-student wins lawsuit over mistaken special-needs status

Opinion: Germany's deportation policy shakes the public trust