Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says future depends on Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to "destroy" Russian forces that have nearly encircled Bakhmut, but some observers are not convinced by this strategy. DW has the latest.

Ukraine's future depends on a victory in Bakhmut and elsewhere along the front line, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Monday.

Bakhmut has become the main focus of Russia's assault, where it has captured the eastern part of the city.

"It is very tough in the east — very painful. We have to destroy the enemy's military power. And we will destroy it," Zelenskyy said.

Russia says taking Bakhmut would allow it to capture the rest of the Donetsk region — a key war aim for the Kremlin.

But in recent weeks, trench warefare has claimed a huge toll for both sides in Bakhmut.

On Monday, Ukrainian soldiers said they were repelling intensified Russian attacks in the city.

Zelenskyy said the front line towns are where "the kind of future we are to have is being decided, where the future of all Ukrainians is being fought for."

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war on Tuesday, March 14:

Ukraine analysts question Bakhmut tactics

Some military analysts in Ukraine have questioned Zelenskyy's decision to continue defending Bakhmut, rather than withdraw from the front line city.

"As of now we have information that Ukraine is sending reserves to Bakhmut that underwent training in Western countries. And we are suffering losses among reserves that we intended to use for counter-offensives," Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said in an interview with the Reuters news agency.

"We could lose here everything we wanted to use for those counter-offensives."

Ukrainian military historian Roman Ponomarenko was also concerned about the potential losses if Russia manages to encircle the city.

"If we simply give up Bakhmut and withdraw our troops and equipment, nothing terrible can happen ... if they seal the ring, we will lose men and equipment," he told Ukrainian radio station NV.

Macron and Orban talk European unity

French President Emmanuel Macron had a working dinner with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss European unity on Monday night.

Unlike most European Union leaders, Orban has been openly critical of the bloc's stance towards the invasion of Ukraine, which he has previously called an "indirect war" against Russia. He has pledged to maintain relations with Russia but nevertheless sided with EU sanctions.

During the meeting, Macron "reaffirmed the need for the unity of European countries in their support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, particularly via the strict application of sanctions," his office said afterwards.

The two leaders also touched on the proposed accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO. Hungary is the only NATO member other than Turkey that has not ratified both countries' bids.

