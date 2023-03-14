  1. Skip to content
Ukrainian soldiers attacking Russian forces near Bakhmut
Bakhmut is a key city on the front lineImage: Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says future depends on Bakhmut

35 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to "destroy" Russian forces that have nearly encircled Bakhmut, but some observers are not convinced by this strategy. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OdGs

Ukraine's future depends on a victory in Bakhmut and elsewhere along the front line, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Monday.

Bakhmut has become the main focus of Russia's assault, where it has captured the eastern part of the city.

"It is very tough in the east — very painful. We have to destroy the enemy's military power. And we will destroy it," Zelenskyy said.

Russia says taking Bakhmut would allow it to capture the rest of the Donetsk region — a key war aim for the Kremlin.

But in recent weeks, trench warefare has claimed a huge toll for both sides in Bakhmut.

On Monday, Ukrainian soldiers said they were repelling intensified Russian attacks in the city.

Zelenskyy said the front line towns are where "the kind of future we are to have is being decided, where the future of all Ukrainians is being fought for."

Defense analyst Marina Miron on Bakhmut battle

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war on Tuesday, March 14:

Ukraine analysts question Bakhmut tactics

Some military analysts in Ukraine have questioned Zelenskyy's decision to continue defending Bakhmut, rather than withdraw from the front line city.

"As of now we have information that Ukraine is sending reserves to Bakhmut that underwent training in Western countries. And we are suffering losses among reserves that we intended to use for counter-offensives," Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said in an interview with the Reuters news agency.

"We could lose here everything we wanted to use for those counter-offensives."

Ukrainian military historian Roman Ponomarenko was also concerned about the potential losses if Russia manages to encircle the city. 

"If we simply give up Bakhmut and withdraw our troops and equipment, nothing terrible can happen ... if they seal the ring, we will lose men and equipment," he told Ukrainian radio station NV.

Macron and Orban talk European unity

French President Emmanuel Macron had a working dinner with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss European unity on Monday night.

Unlike most European Union leaders, Orban has been openly critical of the bloc's stance towards the invasion of Ukraine, which he has previously called an "indirect war" against Russia. He has pledged to maintain relations with Russia but nevertheless sided with EU sanctions.

During the meeting, Macron "reaffirmed the need for the unity of European countries in their support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, particularly via the strict application of sanctions," his office said afterwards.

The two leaders also touched on the proposed accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO. Hungary is the only NATO member other than Turkey that has not ratified both countries' bids.

More on the war in Ukraine

Ukraine's military says Russia is using hypersonic missiles in attacks across the country. DW looks at what makes these missiles different to conventional missiles, and how they're able to evade interception for longer.

Russian lawmakers want to crack down harder on individuals who criticize the troops fighting against Ukraine. DW investigates how these legal changes will impact Russian society.

zc/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW's Amien Essif interviews Ukraine's deputy infrastructure minister, Natalia Kozlovska.

What is Ukraine prioritizing in its rebuilding efforts?

What is Ukraine prioritizing in its rebuilding efforts?

DW's Amien Essif spoke with Natalia Kozlovska, Ukraine's deputy infrastructure minister, about the enormous challenge of housing the many people who have been forced out of their homes by Russia's invasion.
Conflicts19 hours ago03:16 min
Italian Police watch as a Coast Guard patrol boat returns from a rescue mission in the Mediterranean

Italy blames Russia's Wagner group for surge in migration

Italy blames Russia's Wagner group for surge in migration

More than 20,000 people have reached Italy's shores this year and the government says the influx is deliberate. It now wants NATO's help.
Migration10 hours ago
Flags of Sweden and Finland, NATO logo

Sweden and Finland discuss NATO accession with Turkey

Sweden and Finland discuss NATO accession with Turkey

Representatives of Sweden, Finland and Turkey are meeting in Brussels to discuss the Nordic countries' NATO accession. Meanwhile, Sweden, which seeks Ankara's support, is tightening the security law.
PoliticsMarch 9, 2023
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealing details of a pact to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines

US, UK and Australia unveil nuclear submarine plan

Politics7 hours ago
Africa

A set of ammunition, landmines and unexploded ordnance, are displayed at at a demining groups headquarters in Tripoli, Libya. .

Libya's first female deminers must deal with more than bombs

Libya's first female deminers must deal with more than bombs

Politics9 hours ago
Asia

The Petronas Towers in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur

EU-Malaysia relations at risk over colonial legacy claims

EU-Malaysia relations at risk over colonial legacy claims

Politics12 hours ago
Germany

Women protesting with pink crosses outside the assembly's venue in Frankfurt on March 9, 2023

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Way

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Way

Religion14 hours ago
Europe

Junior Doctors protest during their strike outside a hospital in London, Britain on March 13, 2023

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Business9 hours ago
Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
North America

Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in California

Silicon Valley Bank fall shakes financial market confidence

Silicon Valley Bank fall shakes financial market confidence

Business14 hours ago
Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Business18 hours ago02:46 min
