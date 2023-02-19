Hungary: Viktor Orban pledges to keep relations with Russia

While speaking of the war, Orban stressed Hungary's relationship with Russia. He said that even if Hungary has provided relief aid to Ukraine and refuge to Ukrainians fleeing the war, it ''does not mean doing away with our relationships with Russia, because that would be contrary to our national interests.''
Hungary is heavily dependent on Russia for meeting its energy requirements.
In the past decade, Hungary has forged strong economic and diplomatic ties with Russia under Orban's leadership. It has also secured major agreements on oil, gas and nuclear fuel with Russia.