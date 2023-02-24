  1. Skip to content
Polen Swietoszow | Training ukrainische Soldaten an Leopard-Panzer
Image: Krzysztof Zatycki/Zuma/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Poland delivers first Leopard tanks to Ukraine

17 minutes ago

President Andrzej Duda confirmed that the Polish prime minister "went to Kyiv to bring Leopard tanks" to Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NvtQ

Poland has confirmed delivering the first Leopard tanks to Ukraine on Friday as Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Kyiv to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At a meeting of the National Security Council in Warsaw, President Andrzej Duda said: "The prime minister couldn't be here, he went to Kyiv to bring Leopard tanks which are the first batch delivered to Ukraine."

Poland has been one of Ukraine's strongest supporters since Russia launched the war on February 24, 2022. Warsaw has repeatedly urged its NATO and EU allies to ramp up military aid to the war-torn country.

Shortly after Berlin approved the export of the German-made battle tanks, Ukrainian crews received training on the Leopard 2 tanks in Poland. 

It was not immediately clear how many tanks were delivered to Ukraine, or if they were the modern Leopard 2 or their forerunner, the Leopard 1. But had Duda said in January that Poland would give 14 Leopards to its neighbor.

More to follow...

fb/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

