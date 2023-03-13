  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Raw materials
Migration
Italian Police watch as a Coast Guard patrol boat returns from a rescue mission in the Mediterranean
More than tripple the number of migrants reached Italy in January this year, far more than during the two previous years, when the figure was around 6,000Image: Concetta Rizzo/ANSA/picture alliance
MigrationItaly

Italy blames Russia's Wagner group for surge in migration

38 minutes ago

More than 20,000 people have reached Italy's shores this year and the government says the influx is deliberate. It now wants NATO's help.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ocwd

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Monday that the rising number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean is part of "hybrid warfare" waged by Russia using mercenaries as proxies on countries supporting Ukraine.

"I think it is now safe to say that the exponential increase in the migratory phenomenon departing from African shores is also, to a not insignificant extent, part of a clear strategy of hybrid warfare that the Wagner division is implementing, using its considerable weight in some African countries," Crosetto said in a statement.

Wagner is believed to be operating in several African countries, including Libya, Mali, and the Central African Republic. The group has been heavily involved in Russian efforts to capture the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine.

 "Just as the EU, NATO and the West have realised that cyber attacks were part of the global confrontation that the war in Ukraine opened up, they should now understand that the southern European front is also becoming more dangerous every day," Crosetto said.

Increase in people arriving from Africa

Some 20,000 people have reached Italy so far this year, compared to 6,100 in the same period of 2022, Italian interior ministry figures show.

In the past weekend alone 1,200 people reached Italian shores.

It is a problem for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, which was elected on a staunchly anti-immigration platform.

Earlier this month she called on fellow EU leaders to do more to halt illegal immigration.

She said criminal gangs and people traffickers should not be able to control the flow of migrants and warned of unprecedented pressure from the number of people trying to reach Europe.

More than 1,300 migrants rescued in Italy

Her defense minister has now called on NATO to help Italy face the rise in migrant arrivals.

"The Atlantic Alliance becomes stronger if the problems arising from collective choices are also shared, but it runs the risk of cracking if the countries most exposed to retaliation of various kinds are left alone," Crosetto said.

Wagner says migrant crisis not its making

He warned that "uncontrolled and continuous immigration" has the potential "to hit the most exposed countries, above all Italy, and their geostrategic choices."

Italy is a strong supporter of Ukraine, sending aid and weapons to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion.

In an expletive-laden voice message posted on his Telegram channel, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin responded, "We have no idea what's happening with the migrant crisis, we don't concern ourselves with it."

But Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told Italian news agency ANSA, many migrants came from areas "controlled by the Wagner group."

Meloni's hard-right government policy of treating migrant boats as a law enforcement issue, rather than a humanitarian one has been critcized in the past.

Especially after a deadly shipwreck on February 26 in which more than 70 people died.

Italy: Death toll in migrant shipwreck keeps rising

lo/ar (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Liberia flagged bulk carrier Asl Tia en-route to China transits the Bosphorus carrying 39,000 metric tons of sunflower meal from Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia agrees to extend grain deal 60 days

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A set of ammunition, landmines and unexploded ordnance, are displayed at at a demining groups headquarters in Tripoli, Libya. .

Libya's first female deminers must deal with more than bombs

Libya's first female deminers must deal with more than bombs

Politics14 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Petronas Towers in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur

EU-Malaysia relations at risk over colonial legacy claims

EU-Malaysia relations at risk over colonial legacy claims

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Women protesting with pink crosses outside the assembly's venue in Frankfurt on March 9, 2023

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Way

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Way

Religion5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Gondolas moored side by side by posts at the edge of a wide canal in Venice, with buildings visible on the far side. They are sitting on mud, with only a little water lapping at their base.

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Nature and Environment12 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in California

Silicon Valley Bank fall shakes financial market confidence

Silicon Valley Bank fall shakes financial market confidence

Business5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Business8 hours ago02:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage