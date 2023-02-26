  1. Skip to content
Police officers on the quay of the port wait for the boat containing the bodies of 8 migrants in Lampedusa, Sicily, Italy earlier this month
The death toll has climbed since the initial gruesome, tragic discoveryImage: Concetta Rizzo/ANSA/picture alliance
MigrationItaly

Dozens of migrants found drowned off Italian coast

22 minutes ago

The bodies were found in Cutro in eastern Italy. The migrants reportedly drowned after their boat broke up.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NzXw

At least thirty people were found off the southeastern Italian coast early on Sunday after the boat they were in broke up off the coast, Italian state radio reported.

Italian police and Carabinieri arrived at the scene in the city of Cutro, in Croton, the Italian ANSA news agency reported. Some 118 Red Cross personnel were also there.

The ship was believed to be carrying over 100 migrants when it ran into trouble in the Ionian sea at dawn, the Italian RAI state radio reported, quoting unidentified port authorities.

The retrieved bodies included that of a few-months-old baby.

Some 50 people were rescued, while authorities continued to search for other survivors, the Italian Adnkronos news agency said. The boat was believed to be carrying migrants from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Adnkronos added.

Italy and Spain often complain that they take in the biggest number of those trying to cross the Mediterranean into Europe, hoping for what they believe will be a better life, as their shores are usually closest to the boats rescued by NGOs.

rmt/ar (AP, Reuters)

 

An undated photograph handed out by French military shows Russian mercenaries, in northern Mali

Wagner Group offshoots spread Russian influence in Africa

Corruption7 hours ago
