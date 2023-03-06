  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
Boris Pistorius meets German soldiers in Rukla, Lithuania
Boris Pistorius meets German soldiers deployed to Lithuania as part of the EFP battle groupImage: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsLithuania

Germany's defense minister visits NATO member Lithuania

26 minutes ago

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is visiting Lithuania, where he will hold talks with the country's leadership and meet German soldiers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OKLi

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in NATO partner Lithuania on Monday. After his arrival, he met with Bundeswehr soldiers from the German deployment contingent of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) battle group.

During his two-day visit, the German minister will hold talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas.

Those talks are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Vilnius.

On Tuesday, Pistorius will also observe exercises at the Pabrade military training area, known as Griffin Lightning, during which around 600 Bundeswehr soldiers and Lithuanian soldiers will practice defending Lithuania against a potential aggressor.

Lithuanian President: 'We should cross every red line'

NATO battlegroup in Lithuania

During the 2016 NATO summit in Warsaw, NATO allies decided to strengthen their presence in the eastern part of the alliance with four battalions stationed in rotation in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Germany is in charge of NATO's Lithuania-based multinational enhanced forward presence battlegroup and also provides tanks, self-propelled howitzers and anti-aircraft systems. The battlegroup has between 1,500 and 1,700 soldiers, around 850 of whom are German.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago, additional combat units were set up for the defense of Lithuania under the term Enhanced Vigilance Activities (EVA).

At the Munich Security Conference in February, Pistorius called for a further increase in the international military presence in Eastern Europe.

dh/ar (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Local residents walk along an empty street in Bakhmut as police officers watch

Ukraine: 'Painful and difficult' battle of Bakhmut grinds on

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World: the Pyramids of Giza.

Egypt: Researchers seeking secrets in Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt: Researchers seeking secrets in Great Pyramid of Giza

Culture6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Small children reach their hands out to get handed a burger

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Society5 hours ago01:24 min
More from Asia

Germany

candles in front of a plaque reading 'Synagoge'

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Society2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the coffin with the body of Joseph Stalin surrounded by flowers.

Why the cult of Josef Stalin is flourishing

Why the cult of Josef Stalin is flourishing

Culture5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, as seen from above

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

PoliticsMarch 5, 202302:03 min
More from Middle East

North America

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Biden speak in the White House Oval Office

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

PoliticsMarch 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Globalization5 hours ago06:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage