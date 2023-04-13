Ukraine updates: UK says war reality sinking in for Russians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Russia's frozen assets to be made available to help Ukraine rebuild. Meanwhile, the US has imposed sanctions on 120 more targets. DW has the latest.

The reality of war in Ukraine could pose a serious challenge for Russian authorities ahead of Victory Day parades next month, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

Victory Day celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

"Leaders of several Russian regions bordering Ukraine, as well as occupied Crimea, have announced that their usually high-profile Victory Day military parades will be cancelled," the ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Thursday.

However, Victory Day parades in cities further away from Ukraine are still set to go ahead.

"The different approaches highlight a sensitive communications challenge for the Kremlin," the ministry said.

The ministry said Russia's recent military shortcomings in Ukraine are at odds with the sentiment of Victory Day.

"Putin couches the ‘special military operation’ in the spirit of the Soviet experience in World War Two," the intelligence update read.

"The message risks sitting increasingly uneasily with the many Russians who have immediate insights into the mismanaged and failing campaign in Ukraine."

"Honoring the fallen of previous generations could easily blur into exposing the scope of the recent losses, which the Kremlin attempts to cover up."

How much longer can Putin fund the war in Ukraine? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, April 13:

Kyiv asks IMF, World Bank for more aid

Janet Yellen, the Treasury Secretary of the United States, called upon the international community to continue supporting Ukraine in meeting its financial needs during Russia's ongoing war.

She was speaking at a meeting with top representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to discuss assistance for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who participated in the meeting via videolink, appealed for a concrete mechanism to be established to use Moscow's frozen assets to compensate for the damage caused by Russia.

In March, the World Bank, along with the Ukrainian government and the European Commission, estimated that at least €411 billion ($451 billion) would be needed for Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery over the next 10 years. Ukraine requires €14 billion for urgent reconstruction investments this year alone, with a financing gap of around €11 billion, according to the World Bank.

The institution also announced a plan to provide $200 million to help Ukraine repair its energy and heating infrastructure, while other partners will contribute an additional $300 million as the project expands.

The funds will be used for emergency repairs to Ukraine's transition transformers, mobile heat boilers, and other critical equipment, said the statement released by the World Bank.

The country's energy infrastructure has incurred $11 billion in damage over the past year, making it one of the most critical areas in need of urgent support, according to Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank. Power outages resulting from the damage to the infrastructure have contributed to food, heating, and water shortages.

Outrage grows over beheading video

Overseas officials and rights activists have condemned a video posted to social media which appears to show a Russian soldier beheading a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

The UN Human Rights office in Ukraine said it was "appalled" by the one-and-a-half-minute video which "shows a brutal execution of a man who appears to be a Ukrainian prisoner of war."

"Regrettably this is not an isolated incident," a spokesperson added.

The European Union said that, if confirmed, the footage was "yet another brutal reminder about the inhumane nature of the Russian aggression". It pledged to hold any perpetrators accountable for war crimes.

France called the footage "barbaric" while Czech President Petr Pavel that if the video is authentic, "then Russian soldiers have placed themselves in line with [the so-called 'Islamic State' group]."

Former Wagner mercenary commander Andrey Medvedev, who fled to Norway months ago and is currently imprisoned in Sweden, reportedly identified the men in the footage as his former comrades.

"He has listened to and watched it carefully several times and he clearly recognizes his former colleagues there, fighters from the mercenary Wagner troop," said Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the Russian rights organization Gulagu.net.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the video was "horrific" but must be verified.

"First of all, we live in a world of fakes and therefore we have to check the authenticity of the footage."

US imposes sanctions on 120 targets

The United States imposed sanctions on more than 120 targets to put pressure on Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.

The sanctions target entities linked to state-held energy company Rosatom and firms based in partner nations like Turkey, as well as a Russian private military company, a China-based firm, and a Russian-owned bank in Hungary.

The Treasury and State departments, in concert with Britain, imposed the sanctions on entities and individuals in over 20 nations, including Russian financial facilitators and sanctions evaders around the world.

One of the main targets was Russian billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov, described by the Treasury as having "at his disposal a wide network of businesses in financial safe havens and family members through which to conduct financial transactions, enabling him to potentially circumvent sanctions."

Ukraine denies Russia's Wagner Bakhmut claim

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations about how much control the Kremlin's forces have over the city of Bakhmut, which has been a focal point of Moscow's attempt to advance through eastern Ukraine.

According to Ukraine's military, it controls "considerably" more than 20% of the city, refuting Russian entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin's claim that his Wagner mercenary group had seized more than 80% of Bakhmut.

However, Russia's Defense Ministry responded by stating that Wagner forces had captured three city blocks and that Russian forces had struck Ukrainian army reserves trying to break through.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command, dismissed Prigozhin's latest 80% claim in a comment to Reuters news agency.

What life is like for Bakhmut's civilians To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Britain confirms $500 million in loan guarantees to Ukraine

British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced that Britain is prepared to provide an additional $500 million (€455 million) in loan guarantees to Ukraine, bringing the total amount this year to $1 billion.

According to Hunt, the British loan guarantees were crucial in supporting a larger $15.6 billion (€14.2 billion) four-year package of assistance for Ukraine from the IMF.

"This funding will enhance Ukraine's economic resilience and strengthen its resistance against Russia," Hunt said in a statement.

More DW coverage on the war in Ukraine:

US officials are investigating after 50 documents, many of which were marked as secret and relate to the war in Ukraine, were leaked on social media.Here's what we know so far.

A Ukrainian video game studio is releasing a game created entirely during the Russian invasion. DW looked at how the development of the game was impacted by wartime experiences.

zc, tg/nm (dpa, AFP, Reuters)