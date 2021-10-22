Visit the new DW website

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

The International Monetary Fund groups 188 countries; its aim is to secure financial stability.

One of the organization's stated objectives is making financial resources available to member countries to meet balance of payments needs. The IMF therefore plays an important role in solving the crises of countries threatened by bancruptcy. Its headquarters are in Washington, D.C., United States, it current managing director is Christine Lagarde, a former French finance minister. This page collates recent DW coverage concerning Lagarde and the IMF.

A woman (R) counts rupee notes after collecting cash of financial assistance through a mobile wallet under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 9, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistanis suffer under high inflation amid IMF negotiations 22.10.2021

Pakistan is trying to revive a $6 billion loan package with the IMF. The country needs the money, but economists are worried the IMF's conditions will trigger price hikes burdening Pakistani consumers.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Flammen kommen am 23.03.2008 in Würzburg (Bayern) aus einem Gasherd. 14 Jahre lang mussten Deutschlands Stromkunden steigende Preis wegstecken, 2015 gibt es endlich leichte Entspannung. Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Energy price hike problem to be resolved soon? 22.10.2021

The steep increase in energy prices in Europe and elsewhere has been bad news for households and companies alike. The IMF's Alfred Kammer is confident the situation will ease before long.
FILE PHOTO: Gita Gopinath, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

IMF announces exit of chief economist Gita Gopinath 20.10.2021

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced the departure of chief economist Gita Gopinath. She will return to Harvard after serving as the fund's first female chief economist.
In this photo released by Lebanese government, members of the new government pose for an official picture at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept 13, 2021. Front row from left to right are Defense Minister Maurice Slim, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Shami, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib, Information Minister George Kordahi, Minister of Youth and Sports George Kallas. (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP)

Lebanon to resume talks with IMF, but outcome uncertain 18.10.2021

The new Lebanese government is to resume negotiations with the IMF after talks stalled 13 months ago. Success, however, is not guaranteed, warn some experts.
A Canadian Coast Guard boat crashes over the waves as it leaves False Creek in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Global supply chain snarls to last well into 2022 13.10.2021

As myriad supply chain and logistics problems pose fresh challenges to the global recovery, the IMF has trimmed its 2021 growth outlook. Evan Quasney, Global Vice President Supply Chain Solutions, told DW the problem cannot be fixed quickly.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 13.10.2021

IEA warns CO2 emissions will barely fall by 2050 - Gas, oil & coal prices surging - IMF downgrades global growth forecast

05.02.2020 FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity, at the Vatican, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

IMF chief allegations cast shadow over World Bank talks 13.10.2021

A scandal involving the head of the IMF is looming over the global lender's annual meeting with the World Bank. Kristalina Georgieva is accused of manipulating data in China's favor — a claim she's vehemently denied.
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 12.10.2021

IMF downgrades global growth-forcast - IMF board backs executive director Georgieva - Italy to up efficiency in agricultural sector
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 12.10.2021

UN court backs Somalia in maritime border dispute – IMF downgrades 2021 growth forecast - Italy to up efficiency in agricultural sector
01.01.2020 SHANGHAI, CHINA - JANUARY 01: Aerial view of shipping containers sitting stacked at Yangshan Deepwater Port at sunrise on New Year s Day on January 1, 2021 in Shanghai, China. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Copyright: xVCGx CFP111312474801

IMF cuts post-pandemic growth outlook as supply disruptions linger 12.10.2021

The revision comes as the post-pandemic recovery falters in advanced economies, including the US and Germany. The IMF has kept its growth forecast for 2022 unchanged but has warned of "dangerous" divergent recoveries.

05.02.2020 FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity, at the Vatican, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

IMF will decide on Kristalina Georgieva's future 'very soon' 09.10.2021

The IMF's managing director faces allegations that during her previous stint at the World Bank, she pressured staff to alter data to benefit China.

Newly elected Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema waves at the crowd after taking oath of office at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on August 24, 2021. - Zambia's newly elected president Hakainde Hichilema on August 24, 2021 promised to rebuild the ailing economy and alleviate poverty as he was sworn in following an election hailed as a milestone for African opposition movements. (Photo by Salim DAWOOD / AFP) (Photo by SALIM DAWOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

Zambia`s new president wants to reform the economy 29.09.2021

In 2020, Zambia was the only African country to default on its debt. But this era seems to be on the verge of disappearing, thanks in particular to the international confidence enjoyed by President Hichilema.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks during a parliament session to confirm Lebanon's new government at a Beirut theater known as the UNESCO palace so that parliament members could observe social distancing measures imposed over the coronavirus pandemic, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A power outage and a broken generator briefly delayed the start of the parliament session for some 40 minutes before electricity came back on. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Lebanon: Parliament approves new government, PM calls for IMF talks 20.09.2021

The new government won a vote of confidence on its program that aims to haul the country out of a devastating economic crisis. Prime Minister Najib Mikati said IMF talks are now a necessity and "not a choice."

DW Business – Europe & Asia 17.09.2021

IMF head Georgieva accused of pressure campaign – Chinese companies embrace robot interviewers - Pork price slump threatens German farmers' livelihoods
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 16.09.2021

IMF head Georgieva accused of pressure campaign - Salvadorians take to the streets - 'Dieselgate' trial kicks off in Germany
Nadschib Mikati, designierter Ministerpräsident des Libanon, spricht bei einer Pressekonferenz. Der designierte Regierungschef traf sich zuvor mit dem libanesischen Präsidenten Aoun im Präsidentenpalast. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Lebanon unveils new government after 13-month impasse 10.09.2021

Billionaire businessman Najib Mikati has named his Cabinet as Lebanon faces one of the toughest crises in its history.
