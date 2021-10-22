International Monetary Fund (IMF)

The International Monetary Fund groups 188 countries; its aim is to secure financial stability.

One of the organization's stated objectives is making financial resources available to member countries to meet balance of payments needs. The IMF therefore plays an important role in solving the crises of countries threatened by bancruptcy. Its headquarters are in Washington, D.C., United States, it current managing director is Christine Lagarde, a former French finance minister. This page collates recent DW coverage concerning Lagarde and the IMF.