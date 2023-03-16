Poland to transfer MiG-29 jets to Ukraine within days

President Andrzej Duda has announced they will deliver four figher jets to Ukraine in "the next few days."

Polish President Andrzej Duda said the nation is set to hand over Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days.

"In the coming days we will first transfer, if I remember correctly, four fully operational planes to Ukraine," Duda told a news conference in Warsaw.

Duda said that Poland's air force would replace the planes it gives to Kyiv with South Korean-made FA-50 jets and American-made F-35s.

The transfer would make Poland the first NATO member to have delivered the fighter jets, as Kyiv appeals for warplanes to fight Russian forces.

Poland and Slovakia urge allies to send warplanes

Poland's leader said last week that sending the warplanes would only be done within a larger international coalition.

Slovakia has declared readiness to provide its MiG-29 planes to Kyiv too.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday said that Warsaw could send its MiGs within weeks, but didn’t clarify whether there was any coalition ready to follow suit.

Ukraine's air force is familiar with planes and could fly them immeidately without addiitonal training.

Kyiv appeals for fighter jets

Kyiv has been asking for figher jets to beef up its air power as the war enter its second year, but there's no sign yet that the United States or the UK will send warplanes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in surprise visits last month to the UK, France and Brussels, home to the European Union institutions, made appeals for powerful military equipment.

He told the British Parliament to give Kyiv "wings for freedom" by sending combat aircraft to help turn the tide against Russia's offensive. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said "nothing is off the table" after Zelenksyy asked for the jets.

In Paris, Zelenskyy said: "The sooner Ukraine gets long-range heavy weaponry, the sooner our pilots get planes, the sooner this Russian aggression will end and we can return to peace in Europe."

No decision among NATO allies

At the end of his trip in Brussels, Zelenskyy said decisions had been made in both London and Paris, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. No major announcements were made by the European Union leaders themselves either.

Having secured pledges of hundreds of modern battle tanks, Ukraine has made no secret of the fact that it would like to receive fighter jets — such as the US-made F-16s because of their destructive power and global availability.

Washington has not made any comments on whether it would give the fighter jets to Ukraine or allow other countries to re-export their own F-16 aircrafts.

rm/rc (AP, Reuters)