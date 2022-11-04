Ukraine updates: Putin urges evacuation from Kherson

Russian President Vladimir Putin said civilians should be evacuated from the region of Kherson. Meanwhile, the G7 agreed on the need for a mechanism to help Ukraine repair its critical infrastructure. DW has the latest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that civilians in Ukraine's southern Kherson region should be evacuated from the conflict zone.

"Now, of course, those who live in Kherson should be removed from the zone of the most dangerous actions, because the civilian population should not suffer," Putin told pro-Kremlin activists as he marked Russia's Day of National Unity.

Kherson is one of four Ukrainian provinces that Putin illegally annexed in September. His comments marked the first acknowledgement of a deteriorating situation in an area he has declared as part of Russia.

Russian-installed officials in Kherson have pleaded for civilians to leave the region's west, where Ukrainian forces have retaken ground in recent weeks.

According to the Russian army, "more than 5,000" civilians were being moved from Kherson each day.

Ukraine has been critical of such evacuations and has accused Russia of carrying out Soviet-like "deportations" of its people.

Separately, Putin said that Russia had drafted 318,000 people into its armed forces since a partial mobilization was announced in September.

The Russian president also signed a law allowing the mobilization of people who have committed serious crimes, RIA news agency said. The law excludes those convicted of child sex abuse, treason, spying or terrorism.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Friday, November 4:

G7 rallies support for Kyiv amid Russian attacks

Group of Seven foreign ministers have agreed on the need for a coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure, a senior US State Department official said on Friday.

"That's something that will be a core focus of this group in the days and weeks ahead," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity at a G7 meeting taking place in Germany.

Russian airstrikes have seriously damaged more than a third of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Rolling power cuts were introduced in the country to save energy while engineers carry out repairs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that around 4.5 million people were left without power due to Russian attacks on the country's energy network.

France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the US, Britain and Germany make up the G7 group of rich democracies. The meeting of foreign ministers is being held in the western German city of Münster.

German justice minister visits Kyiv

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann has arrived in Ukraine for his first visit to the country since it was invaded by Russia in February.

"We stand by Ukraine today and we will continue to do so in future," the politician said upon arrival to Kyiv.

On the agenda are talks with government officials and human rights activists. The meetings are expected to focus on the international prosecution of war crimes by the Russian military, which Germany wants to support.

Plans for cooperation in the field of justice are also to be discussed, as well as Ukraine's aspiration to join the European Union.

Russia likely to use 'barrier troops' — UK Defense Ministry

Due to low morale and reluctance to fight, Russian forces have probably started deploying "barrier troops" or "blocking units" in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

According to the ministry, these units threaten to shoot their own retreating soldiers in order to compel offensives.

"Recently, Russian generals likely wanted their commanders to use weapons against deserters, including possibly authorising shooting to kill such defaulters after a warning had been given," the update read.

The tactic of shooting deserters likely attests to the low quality, low morale and indiscipline of Russian forces, the ministry added.

Germany's Scholz presses China on Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked Beijing to exert influence on Russia to bring about an end to the war in Ukraine.

He made the appeal during a one-day visit to China.

"We are coming together at a time of great tension," Scholz said. "In particular, I want to highlight the Russian war against Ukraine, which poses many problems for our rules-based world order."

The German chancellor also said both he and Chinese President Xi Jinping opposed the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"Here in China everyone knows that an escalation (of the war in Ukraine) would have consequences for us all," Scholz told reporters.

"That is why it is very important for me to stress that everyone says clearly that an escalation via the use of a tactical nuclear weapon is ruled out," he added. "I am pleased that we at least reached agreement on that."

Although China has not endorsed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it has deepened ties with Moscow since the conflict began.

