Germany's Scholz urges China to use 'influence' on Russia

"We come together at a time of great tension," Scholz said in his opening remarks, according to German news agency DPA. "In particular, I want to highlight the Russian war against Ukraine, which poses many problems for our rules-based world order."
After meeting with Premier Li, Scholz told a press conference that he called on Beijing to exert its "influence" on Russia.
"I told President [Xi] that it is important for China to use its influence on Russia," Scholz said.
"We have agreed that threatening nuclear attacks is irresponsible and dangerous," he added.
Meanwhile, neither Xi nor Li explicitly mentioned Russia in their remarks.
Still, Xi "pointed out that China supports Germany and the EU in playing an important role in promoting peace talks and promoting the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework," according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
The international community should "call on all parties concerned to exercise rationality and restraint, conduct direct contacts as soon as possible, and create conditions for the resumption of negotiations [and] jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons," Xi was quoted as saying.
Scholz's day trip to China: Why now?
More 'difficult issues'
Scholz had vowed to discuss "difficult issues" with Chinese leaders.
Like the US and many Western countries, Scholz asserted that Berlin follows the "One China principle" when it comes to Taiwan, but warned that any change to the status quo must only happen peacefully and with dialogue.
"Ladies and gentlemen, it is good and right that I am here today," Scholz said at the beggining of his remarks to the press, in a clear response to domestic and international criticism over his trip.
Scholz had insisted that direct talks with Chinese leaders were "all the more important" after a long hiatus, partly owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DW's chief international editor Richard Walker said Scholz was "sticking his neck out" by going to Beijing.
"What Olaf Scholz has been saying about this trip is simply that it is important for Germany and China to be talking ... especially in the time of tensions that exist around the world, particularly the geopolitical tensions [and] Russia's war in Ukraine, that it's very important for there to be an exchange of views even if you don't agree about everything," Walker said.
One thing Germany's three-party coalition agreed to when negotiating their government was to develop a new China strategy.
Controversy surrounds Chancellor Scholz's China trip
The visit comes shortly after Scholz — despite objections from many in his Cabinet and ruling coalition — pushed through a controversial deal to allow Chinese state-owned shipping company Cosco to buy a minority 24.9% stake in one of Hamburg's port terminals.
Baltic nations and some other former Soviet bloc countries have also become increasingly suspicious of China's growing economic influence in Europe, particularly given what Xi recently called Beijing's "no limits" friendship with Moscow.
At an EU summit in Brussels on October 21 focusing on relations with China, the Baltic states said it was important to speak to Beijing with a "single voice."