  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
File photo taken in May 2021 shows people watching the Chinese national flag being raised at a mosque in Urumqi in China s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.
In August, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had released a report on human rights violations in China’s western region of Xinjiang. Image: Kyodo News/IMAGO
PoliticsChina

50 countries condemn China’s action against Uyghurs

10 minutes ago

The 50 countries expressed concern over the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang region and urged Beijing to act on the recommendations of a UN report alleging human rights violations against Uyghurs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IuN5

Condemning China's "crimes against humanity" in its Xinjiang region, 50 countries signed a statement on Monday and called for ''urgent attention'' from the UN against China's human rights violations against the Uyghurs.

The statement which was signed by mostly Western countries read: "We are gravely concerned about the human rights situation in the People's Republic of China, especially the ongoing human rights violations of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang."

The criticism is largely symbolic, after an earlier attempt to force a debate on the issue was voted down at the UN Human Rights Council.

Canada's UN Ambassador Bob Rae read the statement at a meeting of the General Assembly's human rights committee.

In August, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had released a much-awaited report on human rights violations in China's western region of Xinjiang. The findings of the report concluded that under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies, China was committing serious human rights violations.

The countries urged China to fully implement the recommendations of the UN report and to release all those ''arbitrarily deprived of their liberty.''

UN report on Uyghurs in China

The 50 signatories included the United States, Britain, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, Israel, Turkey, Guatemala and even Somalia.

China's denial

Beijing denies all allegations of human rights violations. In early October, at the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, China avoided a discussion based on the OHCHR report's findings.

Last week, UN ambassadors, Uyghur rights activists and the UN special investigator met to follow up on the former high commissioner's report, however, China expressed its ''resolute opposition'' to the meeting and suggested that they boycott this ''anti-China event.''

In its letter to the UN member states, it also called the meeting a ''politically motivated event'' and ''disinformation propaganda.''

mf/msh (AP, AFP)

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Vitali Klitschko speaks with reporters following a drone strike on Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: 'Please stay with Ukraine'

Conflicts9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Anti-Rwandan protesters fist bump with soldiers as they march in Goma

Tensions grow between DRC and Rwanda as rebels gain ground

Tensions grow between DRC and Rwanda as rebels gain ground

Terrorism10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A security camera image of a densely packed street

S. Korea: Survivors recall deadly Halloween crowd crush

S. Korea: Survivors recall deadly Halloween crowd crush

Catastrophe14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Müller, Niclas Füllkrug and Phillip Tietz

World Cup: Which strikers does Germany need in Qatar?

World Cup: Which strikers does Germany need in Qatar?

Soccer14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Large advertising poster outrdoors showing a soldier, fmales in the background, and the letter "z"

Ukraine war: The wives left behind by Russian deserters

Ukraine war: The wives left behind by Russian deserters

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of people at an election rally holding posters and flags

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden arrives to vote early in the midterm elections

Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

PoliticsOctober 30, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Brasilien Lula gewinnt die Wahl knapp

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Business15 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage