UN warns of possible 'crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang

The United Nations human rights office says China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs in Xinjiang may constitute "crimes against humanity."

China has long been accused by human rights groups of detaining more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim groups in the far-western Xinjiang region.

"Allegations of patterns of torture or ill-treatment, including forced medical treatment and adverse conditions of detention, are credible," the UN rights office said in its landmark report on Wednesday.

The report said the situation "requires urgent attention by the government, the United Nations intergovernmental bodies and human rights system, as well as the international community more broadly."

Beijing denies allegations

The report was released just 13 minutes before UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet finished her time in the role after four years.

Bachelet has been accused of being too soft on China in the past. However, she rejected Chinese calls to withhold the report.

"Dialogue and expanding my understanding doesn't mean condoning, overlooking or turning a blind eye," Bachelet told the Agence France-Press news agency. "And it doesn't exclude speaking out."

China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, said earlier on Wednesday that Beijing was "firmly opposed'' to the release of the report, which had been ready for months.

Prior to seeing the report, Zhang claimed the "so-called Xinjiang issue is a completely fabricated lie" designed to undermine China.

More to come...

zc/sri (AP, Reuters, AFP)