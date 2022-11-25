Ukraine updates: Power returns to nuclear plants

An IAEA inspector visit concluded, after power was restored to four nuclear plants. Over a dozen regions in the country are still struggling without water and electricity due to Russian strikes. DW has the latest.

Ukraine's four operational nuclear power plant sites now all have access to the national grid once more, a group of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors concluded on Friday following an inspection visit.

Earlier this week, the four sites lost off-site power amid Russia's intensified strikes targeting infrastructure.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a Friday statement that the external power connection to the Zaporizhzhya plant was re-established one day after it was disconnected.

Though in shutdown mode still, the plant, which is Europe's largest, still needs electricity to maintain safety and security functions.

Power has also been restored to Rivne, South Ukraine, Khmelnytskyy and Chornobyl, Grossi said. The IAEA concluded a week-long safety and security expert mission at the latter site.

"The mission will help pave the way for upgrades and improvements of the plant’s nuclear security systems," Grossi said.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Thursday, November 25:

Many regions remain without electricty and running water

Fifteen regions in Ukraine were struggling with water supply problems after repeated Russian strikes against civilian and energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo, which oversees Ukraine's national power grid, said only half of Ukraine's power demands were being met.

In the capital, Kyiv, half of the households still had no electricity on Friday. However, one-third of the city's households were heated again, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. The water supply in Kyiv had also been fully restored.

In the rest of the country, the picture looked bleaker, 15 regions were struggling with water supply problems President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly address on Thursday evening.

"Together we endured nine months of full-scale war and Russia has not found a way to break us, and will not find one," he said.

The World Health Organization has warned the attacks on infrastructure could have "life-threatening" consequences and estimated that millions could leave their homes as a result.

Russia now openly admits it is targeting Ukraine's utilities.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, however, claimed they were linked to Ukraine's military command and control system and that the aim was to disrupt the flows of Ukrainian troops, weapons and ammunition to the front lines.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said the Russian strikes on critical infrastructure were problematic.

"Millions are being plunged into extreme hardship and appalling conditions of life by these strikes," Turk said in a statement.

"Taken as a whole, this raises serious problems under international humanitarian law, which requires a concrete and direct military advantage for each object attacked," he added.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said more Western support is needed to help it meet its growing reconstruction costs following the escalation of Russian missile attacks.

Ukraine to evacuate Kherson hospital

Ukrainian forces are evacuating Kherson hospital patients due to Russia's continuous shelling on the region, Kherson's Governor Yaroslav Yanushevich said on Friday.

In a Telegram message, Yanushevich said that all the children who were receiving treatment at the Kherson Regional Clinical Hospital were transported to Mykolaiv, nearly 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Kherson.

Authorities also evacuated patients at the Kherson regional institution for psychiatric care, the governor added. As long as attacks on Kherson continue, 100 people will be sent to Odesa to receive treatment.

"I would like to remind that all residents of Kherson region who wish to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine can apply to Kherson Regional Mental Health Center," Yanushevich said in his message.

Putin tells mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine he shares their pain

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a select group of mothers of soldiers who had been fighting in Ukraine the entire Russian leadership shared their suffering.

"I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country - we share your pain," Putin told the small group at the gathering at the Kremlin.

"We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son - especially for a mother," Putin said, breathing heavily, and frequently clearing his throat. "We share this pain."

The mothers listened to Putin's remarks but their own comments were not immediately shown in the recorded television clip.

Some relatives who did not get an invite dismissed the meeting as a publicity stunt.

"The president will meet with some mothers pulled out of his pocket, who will ask the right questions and thank him," said Olga Tsukanova, an activist mother whose son in is deployed in Ukraine. "As usual," she added.

Anger and concern have built across Russia after Putin called up 300,000 reservists as part of a mobilization in September.

Moscow still downplays the war describing it as a "special military operation."

Russia last publicly disclosed its losses on September 21, when Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed, a number far below most international estimates.

Germany considering Polish push for Patriot delivery to Ukraine

Germany said it was discussing Warsaw's request to deliver Patriot missiles destined for Poland to Ukraine instead.

Berlin initially insisted the missiles were only to be deployed within NATO.

It has since softened its stance after NATO's chief suggested the military alliance might not oppose such a move.

"We are talking with our allies about how to handle Poland's... suggestion," a German government spokesperson told reporters in Berlin on Friday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said such deployments should be decisions for individual nations, taking into account rules around final users.

"The specific decisions on specific systems are national decisions," he told reporters in Brussels.

The Polish president said it would be better for Poland's security if they were on Ukrainian territory near the border.

"From a military point of view, it would be best if they were located in Ukraine to also protect Polish territory, then they would protect both Ukraine and Poland most effectively," Andrzej Duda told a news conference in Kaunas, Lithuania.

"But the decision rests with the German side."

UN calls on Russia and Ukraine to issue clear instructions on POWs

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has noted, "there have been numerous allegations of summary executions by both parties of prisoners of war and others no longer participating in the fighting."

He described the latest series of videos circulating on Russian social media showing Ukrainian forces trying to capture a group of Russian soldiers who were then killed as, "highly likely to be authentic."

Ukraine previously said it would investigate the video but that it was "very unlikely" it showed what Moscow claimed.

Turk called on Moscow and Kyiv to issue clear instructions to their forces on the treatment of prisoners of war.

“Order your troops to treat those who surrender and those they detain humanely," he said.

Stoltenberg assures Ukraine of NATO's continued support

NATO will not let down in its support of Ukraine and also ramp up non-lethal aid for the country its Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down," he said

Stoltenberg was briefing reporters in Brussels ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting of the alliance in Bucharest next week.

He said there would be no lasting peace in Ukraine if Russia won the war.

Zelenskyy urges Europeans to remain united against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Europeans to remain united against Russia's war.

"There is no split, there is no schism among Europeans and we have to preserve this. This is our mission number one this year,"

Zelenskyy told delegates at a conference in Lithuania via a video link.

"Europe is helping itself. It's not helping Ukraine to stand against Russia, this is helping Europe to stand against Russian aggression," he added.

He urged Europe to limit the price of Russian oil, amid differing opinions in the EU over plans to cap the prices.

"The price cuts are very important. We hear about [proposals to set the cap per barrel at] $60 or $70. Such words sound more like a concession [to Russia],", Zelenskyy said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has called on the European Commission to ramp up sanctions imposed on Russia. On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc was working on a ninth set of sanctions against Russia.

UN nuclear watchdog inspectors head for Ukraine nuclear plants

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors will be deployed at all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

They are likely to focus on technical systems and emergency plans at the facilities.

This comes as fears grow about accidents amid frequent Russian strikes targeting the country's energy infrastructure.

Nuclear power plants of Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytskyi were disconnected from the grid and "forced to rely on emergency diesel generators for the electricity they needed to ensure their continued safety and security," Grossi said.

Inspectors were already at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which is in an area under Russian control.

Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy company, meanwhile backed an IAEA protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia plant.

"We believe that we need it. The parameters are clear and there has been a discussion with IAEA head Rafael Grossi," Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev told Russia's Interfax news agency.

He, however, added Ukraine would not be allowed to fire on the zone or to attempt to recover it.

"In return, this is clear, Russia will not station any offensive weapons or forces, but only means for physical protection and monitoring the plant," Likhachev said.

UK pledges further financial support for Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has pledged millions of pounds in further support for Ukraine.

He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Friday.

Cleverly also condemned Russia for its "brutal attacks" on civilians, hospitals, and energy infrastructure.

He said the UK would ensure Ukraine has the practical help it needs through the winter.

Cleverly's visit comes just days after new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv during which he vowed to continue the firm support for Ukraine that Britain provided under his predecessors.

lo/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)