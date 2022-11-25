Freezing to death: What happens in the body?

Winter has arrived in Ukraine, amplifying fears of the cold amid a war causing frequent energy blackouts. Here’s what happens in the body when it freezes to death.

Our bodies require a core temperature of 36.5 to 37 degrees Celsius (97.7 to 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Although it does everything in its power to maintain that temperature, the body can only do so much on its own — more than five million people die every year due to freezing or excessively hot temperatures.

Metabolism regulates body temperature

The body regulates its core temperature through metabolism-activating receptors.

To maintain the ideal level of warmth, the metabolism ensures that the food we consume is broken down so that our cells can utilize nutrients. When it's cold, the body needs more energy, and our blood vessels constrict to avoid losing too much heat.

The war in Ukraine has resulted in a number of electricity blackouts in Ukrainian cities and uncertain gas access across the European continent Image: Metin Aktas/AA/picture alliance

From cold fingers to hypothermia

But if those vessels constrict too much, cells lack the necessary blood for circulation. They become brittle, causing the body to hurt. This pain will first hit the fingers, toes, nose and ears. If the body temperature continues to drop, vital organs like the heart, lungs and brain will cease functioning.

Hypothermia occurs when the body temperature deviates by two or more degrees from the norm. In order to protect itself, the body goes into overdrive to try and compensate for the low temperature, causing trembling.

Lack of trembling a bad sign

At a body temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, the trembling stops. This isn't a good sign because it means our brain and nerve endings have lost the ability to transmit signals, causing numbness in the arms and legs.

In this phase, the pain subsides, but the body can barely move. We lose the ability to speak or think clearly. By now the body's emergency signals are activated, but at some point they will stop working too.

Be careful with alcohol

Contrary to popular belief, attempts to warm oneself with mulled wine or a shot of vodka are futile.

Alcohol may initially cause the body to feel a sensation of cozy warmth from within — this is because it causes our blood vessels to dilate. When the body pumps the warm blood, however, it cools almost immediately. We may feel heat on the surface of the skin, but the body itself is still freezing, and our internal temperature continues to fall.

Freezing temperatures can cause paralyzation. The situation grows more dangerous as they drop.

Is freezing painless?

If the body temperature falls below 29.5 degrees Celsius, the cerebrum stops working. We become unconscious and hover between life and death.

Our heart slows, beating just once or twice per minute. At this point, blood can no longer be pumped through the body quickly enough to keep us alive, and death from the cold is almost certain. Science does not agree on whether this is a "gentle" death.

This article was originally written in German on December 16, 2018. It was updated on November 24, 2022, to reflect developments in Ukraine.