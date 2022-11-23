Russian airstrikes on Ukraine are 'state terrorism'
Zac Crellin
1 hour ago
On a visit to Kyiv, Germany's deputy foreign minister has told DW that innocent people had died due to Russia's "terrorist methods." She has pledged additional aid to help Ukraine's decimated energy infrastructure.
Lührmann visited the country on Wednesday as part of a delegation of seven high-ranking European ministers.
"It's shocking to see for yourself what's happening here in Kyiv," Lührmann told DW's Nick Connolly in the Ukrainian capital.
"Our Ukrainian hosts took us to see one of the bomb sites. Three innocent people lost their lives, and that's all down to Russian state terrorism. It's deeply troubling what's happening here, just a few hours' travel away from Germany's borders."
Lührmann is one of three deputies under Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.