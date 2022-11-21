  1. Skip to content
Bogdan Aurescu, Annalena Baerbock, Catherine Colonna and Nicu Popescu
The foreign ministers of Romania, Germany, France and Moldova met in Paris on MondayImage: Michel Euler/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsRepublic of Moldova

Moldova: European countries pledge aid amid energy crisis

1 hour ago

At a donor conference, France, Germany and Romania have offered €160 million in aid to help Moldova deal with an acute energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JqZ0

More than 30 Western governments have banded together to help Europe's poorest nation, Moldova, deal with widespread blackouts, an acute energy crisis, an influx of refugees and looming security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine.

On Monday, France, Germany and Romania chaired an international aid conference in Paris to provide "concrete and immediate assistance" as winter approaches.

It follows similar conferences held in April and July.

France pledged €100 ($102 million) million, while Germany and Romania each pledged around €30 million. 

"We are neither going to leave Moldova in the cold or in the dark or to the fate of a threatening recession," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

Moldovan president welcomes Western help

"We face a dramatic energy crisis, a shrinking economy and extremely high inflation of 35%, a level we haven't seen since 1999," said Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu.

People in Moldova hold signs with percentage signs indicating inflation
Moldova is currently experiencing skyrocketing inflation Image: Vudi Xhymshiti/VX/picture alliance

She accused Russia of contributing to energy shortages — Gazprom has slashed its gas supply to the county — and of fomenting anti-government protests in recent months.

"Such actions are retribution for Moldova's condemnation of the war, for our standing with Ukraine and our European choice," Sandu said.

The president added that pledges made at the conference in Paris "will help us move forward with our reforms, keep social peace, maintain stability and continue contributing to a more stable continent."

Moldova seeks closer ties with the EU

The conference also underlines the European Union's desire to combat Moscow's influence in the small country of less than 3 million inhabitants.

Earlier this month, the EU announced an energy support package worth €250.

"We will stand by Moldova not only as it goes through this difficult winter, but also as it goes along the path towards being a European Union member," Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu told a press conference on Monday.

In June, the country applied to join the EU alongside Ukraine. But this would require years of reforms to clean up corruption and strengthen rule of law.

zc/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa)

