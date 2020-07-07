 Moldova - In a State of Uncertainty | Highlights | DW | 04.07.2022

Highlights

Moldova - In a State of Uncertainty

Political tensions are heightening in the Republic of Moldova southwest of Ukraine. The country is barely able to cope with the impact of the war on its doorstep.

DW Dokumentation | Moldawien – Ein Land mit ungewisser Zukunft

And there’s a very real fear: will Russia expand its war to Moldovan territory?

DW Dokumentation | Moldawien – Ein Land mit ungewisser Zukunft

The Republic of Moldova is one of the poorest nations in Europe, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania. The tiny country, which is not a member of EU or NATO, is sensing the danger of this war more than any other.  Moldova is split between pro-Europeans and pro-Russians. This division is fomenting uncertainty now that the war is quite literally on the nation’s doorstep.

DW Dokumentation | Moldawien – Ein Land mit ungewisser Zukunft

Like Donbas in Ukraine, within Moldavian territory there’s a de facto pro-Russian state with ambitions to one day be integrated into Russia itself: Transnistria. Transnistria lies on the Ukrainian border and is just 100 kilometers from Odesa, further exacerbating the situation.
 

DW Dokumentation | Moldawien – Ein Land mit ungewisser Zukunft


Transnistria has more than 1,500 Russian soldiers stationed along its border. This would facilitate any potential occupation by Russia of the Republic of Moldova. 

The Republic of Moldova is one of the least-known countries in Europe, but overnight, it could well become a place that everyone is talking about.

