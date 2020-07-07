Moldova - In a State of Uncertainty

And there’s a very real fear: will Russia expand its war to Moldovan territory?

The Republic of Moldova is one of the poorest nations in Europe, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania. The tiny country, which is not a member of EU or NATO, is sensing the danger of this war more than any other. Moldova is split between pro-Europeans and pro-Russians. This division is fomenting uncertainty now that the war is quite literally on the nation’s doorstep.

Like Donbas in Ukraine, within Moldavian territory there’s a de facto pro-Russian state with ambitions to one day be integrated into Russia itself: Transnistria. Transnistria lies on the Ukrainian border and is just 100 kilometers from Odesa, further exacerbating the situation.





Transnistria has more than 1,500 Russian soldiers stationed along its border. This would facilitate any potential occupation by Russia of the Republic of Moldova.

The Republic of Moldova is one of the least-known countries in Europe, but overnight, it could well become a place that everyone is talking about.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

TUE 02.08.2022 – 01:15 UTC

TUE 02.08.2022 – 04:15 UTC

TUE 02.08.2022 – 18:15 UTC

WED 03.08.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 06.08.2022 – 08:15 UTC

SUN 07.08.2022 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 03.08.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 06.08.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3