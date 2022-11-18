Ukraine updates: Airstrikes leave millions without power

Russia continued strikes on Ukrainian gas and electricity infrastructure. Meanwhile, the president of France told Asian business leaders that the conflict is "your problem" too. DW has the latest.

Millions of Ukrainians were left without power on Friday after Russia bombarded the country's electricity grid a day earlier.

The damage comes as Kyiv and other cities recorded their first snowfall of the winter. It follows a similar barrage on Tuesday.

"Currently, more than 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

Zelenskyy said the regions of Odessa, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Kyiv were the hardest hit. Many towns reported injuries and deaths.

In addition to crippling the electricity grid, other energy infrastructure was also affected by the airstrikes.

The head of state energy company Naftogaz, Oleksiy Chernishov, said Russia "launched a massive attack on gas production infrastructure" in eastern Ukraine.

Russia launches new wave of missile strikes To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Friday, November 18:

Macron tells Asia 'this war is also your problem'

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Asian countries to join the "increasing consensus" condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the a gathering of business leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, the French president said "this war is also your problem."

He said France wanted to create a stronger global consensus against the war in order to prevent further destabilization in different regions.

Pope willing to mediate peace

Pope Francis reiterated his offer to mediate peace between Ukraine and Russia in an interview with Italy's La Stampa newspaper on Friday.

He said the Vatican is ready to do anything to stop the war.

"But everyone must commit to demilitarizing hearts, starting with their own, and then defusing, disarming violence," the Pope added.

"We must all be pacifists. Wanting peace, not just a truce that may only serve to rearm. Real peace, which is the fruit of dialogue."

More on the war in Ukraine

Russia supplies just under half of all military equipment in Africa. DW looks at how Russia's military diplomacy is hampering its ability to supply its own military during the invasion of Ukraine.

More than 70 German intellectuals have signed an open letter calling for greater support for Ukraine. DW spoke with one of the signatories about how some people are becoming "numb" to the conflict.

zc/rs,jcg (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)