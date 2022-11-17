  1. Skip to content
Russian servicemen fire a multiple rocket launch system
Russia is the biggest supplier of weapons to AfricaImage: IMAGO/SNA
PoliticsAlgeria

Russia pushes military diplomacy in Africa amid Ukraine war

Kate Hairsine
29 minutes ago

Troop training, arms sales and mercenaries are the pillars of Russia's security support in Africa. But analysts say the war in Ukraine has exposed the risks to African nations of relying on Russian military support.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JdTx

Russia and Algeria have kicked off joint military maneuvers in a desert region in the northwest of Algeria. With the participation of some 80 soldiers from Russian special forces, the troops are simulating the detection and elimination of terrorist groups during the weeks-long exercises.

It's the first time that soldiers from both countries have trained together on Algerian soil, and it's the third time this year that Russia and Algeria have held joint drills. Russian warships docked in Algerian waters for a  joint naval exercise in October, while in September, Algerian troops took part in Russia's massive Vostok military exercise as the only country from Africa.

Algeria is one of Russia's most important military allies in Africa. It's also the largest customer of Russian weapons on the continent, followed by Egypt, Sudan and Angola, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which tracks armaments.

Algeria's armed forces are almost entirely equipped with Russian-made weapons and military systems. Under the latest deal, sealed in 2021, Algeria is set to buy $7 billion (€6.7 billion) worth of Russian defense equipment.

Soldiers stand on an exercise ground at the opening ceremony of Vostok 2022 with flags of participating nations in the foreground
Algeria was the only country from Africa among the 17 nations participating in Russia's 2022 Vostok military drillsImage: Russian Defence Ministry/REUTERS

Russia: Africa's main weapons supplier

Just under half of the military equipment in Africa is supplied by Russia. Not only does Russia have strong historical ties from when it armed African nations during their liberation struggles in the 50s and 60s, but Russian weapons deals also come with fewer political demands.

For example, when the US, citing human rights concerns, pulled out of a 2014 deal with Nigeria to supply the country with attack helicopters, Nigeria turned to Russia instead, as did Egypt when the US cut arms supplies in 2013 after a coup.

Russia's current exports to Africa include major arms, such as tanks, warships, combat jets, helicopters, and small arms, such as pistols and assault rifles, according to a recent article on the effect of the Ukraine war on Africa's armaments by defense analyst Moses B. Khanyile.

Mali soldiers sit in the back of a pick-up truck holding Kalashnikov assault rifles
Kalashnikov assault rifles, carried here by Malian forces, are among the weapons beloved on the African continentImage: Hans Lucas/IMAGO

Risk of guns without ammunition

Experts say that Algeria and other African nations' reliance on Russian armaments is now putting their defense systems at risk.

Russia's defense industries are already scrambling to replenish its own weapons stocks, depleted by the war in Ukraine. On top of this, the country's access to advanced components used in its weapons systems is restricted due to sanctions.

That means they may be unable to fulfill orders in the pipeline, said  Khanyile, the director of the Centre for Military Studies at South Africa's Stellenbosch University.

Then there are the issues of maintenance and repair. "You have a whole bunch of African countries like Algeria who are solely or predominantly reliant on Russia for their military assets," he told DW in an interview from Stellenbosch. "These have to be maintained and fixed or replaced if something goes wrong; they need spares for them."

But export controls restrict the availability of parts while sanctions stop the manufacturers flying in expert support from Russia, Khanyile said. Russia's suspension from global finance systems also makes it "very difficult" for African clients to receive and pay for such services from Moscow.

An analysis of Russia's arms exports in the wake of the Ukraine war by Foreign Policy,  a US magazine, came to a similar conclusion, saying it expected "significant slowdowns in the Kremlin's arms deliveries into Africa" and that sanctions had "already eroded ... the Kremlin's ability to restock complex parts."

There's also the threat of US sanctions against countries buying Russian weapons. For instance, US Senator Marco Rubio called for sanctions against Algeria in September under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act because the "influx of money" from its arms deal would "further enable Russia's war machine in Ukraine."

Secretive fighters for hire

The second pillar of Russia's defense diplomacy is the provision of private military contractors, often to countries that count as Africa's most fragile states. For example, mercenaries from the Wagner group, a Russian private military company funded by an oligarch close to Putin, first appeared in Libya in 2015, followed by Sudan in 2016 and the Central African Republic (CAR) in 2018.

In CAR, the mercenaries initially acted as trainers, then extended their influence into politics, intelligence and resources. In return for propping up the regime of President Faustin-Archange Touadera, Russian mining companies have been given gold and diamond mining concessions as well as forestry rights.

Visitors wearing military camouflage stand at the entrance of the 'PMC Wagner Centre' in St. Petersburg, Russia
The Wagner private military group, which has been active in at least 10 African nations, has close ties to the KremlinImage: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo/picture alliance

Wagner has also been active in Chad, Nigeria, DR Congo, South Sudan, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Madagascar, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a US think tank.

Most recently, some 1,000 Wagner mercenaries have been operating alongside local forces in Mali for a reported cost of more than $10 million a month.

Mercenaries are a lucrative business

Given the profitable nature of these dealings, defense analyst Khanyile doesn't see Russia pulling its mercenaries back home to fight in Ukraine even though it's scrabbling for manpower.

"If they are propping up insecure regimes in Africa, if they are securing mineral rights and they are making and generating income for the mother country, there is no reason why they should withdraw," Khanyile said.

Ovigwe Eguegu, a policy analyst at the international consultancy Development Reimagined, has a similar reasoning. "It is a service being paid for," he said, referring to the private military contractors. Since the Russian state has a vested interest in these African countries, it wouldn't pull out the private contractors.

Cost of partnering with Russia

Eguegu, who has just published a paper exploring Russia's private military diplomacy in Africa, says the danger for African nations is that, since the war with Ukraine started in February, partnering with Russia comes at a "high diplomatic cost."

"If an African country choses Russia as it's preferred security partner, it is no longer considered as a suitable partner by Western countries," he told DW. "If you go with Russia, you will be isolated."

Regardless of the war in Ukraine, he believes Russia will continue to provide "regime security" to certain African nations as it is in Russia's strategic interests.

But, even if Russia maintains these security commitments despite its military challenges at home, he warns, this brings few long-term benefits.

"Russia does not provide a comprehensive solution to African security problems," he said. "What it does is to provides access to relatively cheaper weapons and training for troops. There's little to no effort on security sector reform or peacebuilding."

A protester blows a vuvuzela as another waves a Russian flag behind him
Russian military support enjoys popularity in several African nations, including Mali, but experts say it fails to bring long-term changeImage: Florent Verges/AFP

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu

Soldiers with guns on their shoulders, with a Somali and Turkish flag in the background

Turkey deepens its defense diplomacy in Africa

Sales of drones and other arms to African nations are booming after Turkey signed military cooperation deals with dozens of governments on the continent. DW examines why so many countries are turning to Turkey for arms.
PoliticsOctober 28, 2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holding a document with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Russia's reengagement with Africa pays off

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a four-nation tour to Africa. The trip is part of Russia's ongoing charm offensive on the continent to shore up support.
PoliticsJuly 26, 2022
Fleeing residents in Bangui

Why UN peacekeeping missions have failed to pacify Africa's hot spots

In Africa, foreign military interventions are in the spotlight for failing to end conflicts at the continent's hot spots. Both internal and external political interests are contributing factors.
PoliticsJune 3, 2021
Woman holds up poster showing Jamal Khashoggi

A crowd gathers around four nooses

Use of death penalty declines in Africa

Law and Justice21 hours ago
a Qatari football player, wearing a brown sweater walking past a security staff.

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

Sports22 hours ago
A still from Netflix series '1899': the ensemble cast poses on the deck of the ship amid

'Dark' creators return with new mystery: '1899'

Film6 hours ago
Two men holding Slovenian flags kiss at the Ljubljana Pride Parade in Ljubljana, Slovenia, June 17, 2017

Slovenia introduces marriage equality

Equality22 hours ago
Iranian national team players stand together ahead of an international friendly against Senegal in September

No sign of World Cup anticipation in Iran

Soccer5 hours ago
Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

ScienceNovember 16, 2022
The sun sets as smoke from illegal fires an area of Amazon rainforest lingers

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 2022
